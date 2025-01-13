The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 offseason with both urgency and a prime opportunity to overhaul their roster. After enduring another grueling NFL season, general manager Trent Baalke should address glaring roster weaknesses to construct a more competitive team. Armed with cap space, a fresh perspective, and a keen awareness of their shortcomings, the Jaguars are positioned to make significant moves in free agency. For a franchise eager to return to contention, these next few months are critical.

A Season to Forget

The Jaguars entered 2024 aiming for redemption but instead spiraled further. They finished 4-13 and parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson. As they search for his replacement, the team must address roster deficiencies to rebound in 2025.

Despite GM Trent Baalke’s aggressive spending in free agency, poor resource allocation left key issues unresolved. The interior offensive line and pass rush, glaring weaknesses in 2023, went unaddressed. Additionally, releasing cornerback Darious Williams for $11 million in cap savings created a hole in the secondary. This exposed the team to persistent defensive struggles.

This offseason, the Jaguars must focus on bolstering the cornerback position. They also need to upgrade the offensive line, enhance the pass rush, and fix other critical gaps. Success in free agency will be crucial to ensuring their next head coach has the tools to succeed.

Here we'll look at the players who should be among the Jacksonville Jaguars' top NFL free agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

Defensive Upgrade

The Jaguars’ defense was a glaring weakness throughout 2024. However, signing Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles could be a game-changer. Williams’ high-energy play and knack for disrupting backfields would provide much-needed consistency to a struggling defensive front.

Rebuilding a dominant defensive line is one of the fastest ways for the Jaguars to become competitive again. Josh Hines-Allen remains a reliable presence, and Travon Walker is showing steady improvement. Sure, the addition of Arik Armstead was meant to bolster the interior rush. However, his underwhelming performance has opened the door for a younger option like Williams.

At 25, Williams is coming off his best season yet. He has showcased steady growth in Philadelphia. He posted career highs with 32 pressures and a 12.9 pressure percentage, according to Sports Info Solutions. This makes him an ideal addition to the Jaguars’ defense.

Safety Help

Jacksonville’s secondary consistently allowed big plays in 2024. This revealed a desperate need for a playmaking safety. Camryn Bynum of the Minnesota Vikings could be the solution. His instincts, deep-field coverage, and ability to force turnovers make him a strong candidate to elevate the Jaguars’ pass defense.

With Andre Cisco set to become a free agent and the Jaguars ranking last in PFF’s safety grades, upgrading the position is essential. Bynum’s consistent performance would not only fill a pressing need. He could also signify the team’s commitment to building a disciplined and opportunistic defense.

Wicked Wideout

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be one of the hottest free agents this offseason. Standing at 6'4 and weighing 219 pounds, Higgins combines elite size, ball skills, and downfield threat potential. Despite missing five games in 2024, he amassed 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Higgins’ ability to win contested catches is nearly unmatched. On the flipside, there are concerns. Persistent hamstring issues have sidelined him in the past two seasons. This means any team that signs him must account for occasional missed games. Additionally, while Higgins is worth a significant investment, the cost of his expected $30 million-per-year contract raises questions about positional value. That said, Higgins’ talent and age make him an ideal candidate to elevate Jacksonville’s offense and give Trevor Lawrence a game-changing weapon.

Offensive Guard

Securing protection for Trevor Lawrence is critical. Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs stands out as a potential cornerstone for the Jaguars’ offensive line. Smith has the talent to be one of the most impactful non-quarterback additions of the offseason.

The interior lineman market is thriving due to teams prioritizing the run game and countering defensive interior pressure. In 2024, Smith didn’t allow a single sack, according to Pro Football Focus. His run-blocking ability is elite. Whether pulling, blocking in space, or engaging multiple defenders, Smith’s skill set frequently shines on film.

Less noticeable but equally vital is Smith’s ability to work in confined spaces and position defenders away from the play. That's a trait that underscores his value as a top-tier offensive guard. Adding Smith would be a significant step toward fortifying the Jaguars’ offensive line and ensuring Lawrence’s success.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 offseason represents a turning point for the Jacksonville Jaguars. By addressing key needs through impactful signings like Milton Williams, Camryn Bynum, Tee Higgins, and Trey Smith, the Jaguars can lay the groundwork for a successful rebuild. Each player brings unique skills that align with Jacksonville’s goals of improving both sides of the ball and maximizing the potential of Trevor Lawrence. With smart decision-making and decisive action in free agency, the Jaguars can turn their fortunes around and finally position themselves as contenders in the AFC South.