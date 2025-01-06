In a move that isn't surprising to most, Doug Pederson has been fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Under Pederson, the Jaguars finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record after suffering a 26-23 overtime defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. While it's surprising that Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke wasn't let go as well, the Jaguars now enter the offseason looking for its next head coach.

Heading into the search, Jacksonville should remain one of the most attractive coaching destinations for those in this 2025 cycle. The Jaguars have their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, signed long-term. They also have a budding superstar wide receiver, Brian Thomas. Jacksonville also has a pair of young, productive pass rushers, Josh Hines-Allen and Trevon Walker, to bolster their defense.

Moreover, the team also holds the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and about $40 million in projected cap space. With a young roster overall and options, Jacksonville figures to get their pick of the litter in interviews over the coming days and weeks. Here are the top three candidates for the Jaguars as their coaching search begins.

The top candidates to replace Doug Peterson as Jaguars head coach

3. Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

After one season at Kentucky, Liam Coen joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator. He made an immediate impact. The offense jumped from 20th to fourth in points scored. Key players flourished under his leadership. Baker Mayfield showcased his skills while running back Bucky Irving found his rhythm. Tight end Cade Otton also thrived in this improved system.

Coen has the potential to elevate Trevor Lawrence's game. Lawrence has shown he can perform at a high level, but consistency has eluded him. Coen's presence could energize the entire offense. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has the talent to shine, while sophomore Parker Washington is ready to make strides. Tight end Brenton Strange could also benefit significantly. If Coen becomes Jacksonville's next head coach, the offense might reach new heights.

2. Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a hot name for potential NFL head coaching jobs. However, now that the Jaguars position is open, expect Brady to be a leading candidate. Jacksonville witnessed firsthand just how good Joe Brady was. In Week 3, they lost 47-10 to a Bills offense led by Brady's playcalling and the coordinator's ability to elevate Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen into an MVP-level player.

Brady could have a similar impact on Lawrence and help turn a Jaguars team loaded with offensive weapons into a serious threat any given Sunday.

1. Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, is considered a top candidate in this year's hiring cycle due to his role as the architect of the NFL's highest-scoring offense. At just 38 years old, he has also been instrumental in establishing a winning culture in the league.

Johnson has created a dynamic offense centered around former No. 1 pick Jared Goff, and if he were to take the job in Jacksonville, he could do the same with Lawrence. He'll be a top candidate for most teams, but with the pieces the Jaguars already have, it would make sense for Johnson to consider the Jaguars if he wants to win right away.