The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars turned more than a few heads. The squad went from being one of the worst teams in the league to making the playoffs the following season. This 2023 NFL Offseason, the Jaguars must continue to develop around rising star Trevor Lawrence in order to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Making bold offseason moves might be a nice place to start. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Jaguars must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

Despite their lackluster start to the 2022 NFL season, the Jaguars rallied from a 3-7 record to finish with a strong 6-1 stretch and secure the AFC South title. However, Jacksonville’s success was not solely due to their lowly divisional opponents. They also displayed their skill with an impressive 27-point comeback in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Chargers, ultimately defeating them 31-30. Although they lost 27-20 to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the Divisional Round, the Jaguars proved themselves to be a legitimate playoff challenger. Looking ahead to the offseason, the team aims to reach the AFC Championship as their next milestone in development.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Jaguars must trade this offseason.

2. LB Drew Sanders

There are rumors that the Jaguars are considering letting go of linebacker Josh Allen, in the upcoming offseason. Remember that Allen is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be due for a substantial extension. The Jaguars may not be willing to pay given their past offseason spending. He was seventh in the league in total pressures and had impressive stats, including seven sacks, 15 hurries, and 18 knockdowns. Still, the Jags may choose to trade Allen to, say, the Detroit Lions for the 18th pick. For the Lions, this would ensure that they secure a young and dynamic duo of Allen and Aidan Hutchinson on the edge for years to come.

#Arkansas 6’5 232 LB Drew Sanders needs more attention 12.5 sacks, 1 Int, 3 FF (7 sacks vs SEC opponents) Drew is a versatile athlete who lined up all over the field. Reportedly runs in the 4.5s Think he’ll come off late 1st & will contribute early

pic.twitter.com/TMRJmImJyJ — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Jaguars could potentially select LB Drew Sanders from Arkansas with the pick they acquire from trading Josh Allen to the Detroit Lions. Sanders is considered one of the top inside linebackers in the upcoming rookie class and would greatly benefit the Jaguars. Recall that Jacksonville ranked poorly in most defensive statistical categories. Sanders had an impressive season at Arkansas, recording 111 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He possesses strong pass-rushing abilities and has the potential to move around the defense and make plays, making him a reliable three-down defender.

1. WR Tee Higgins

RB Travis Etienne is pushing to bring former Clemson teammate Tee Higgins to the Jaguars. Yes, despite making significant offensive progress in year two under new coach Doug Pederson and with new players, the Jags could still benefit from another top receiver. Recall that Higgins played a key role in Clemson’s 2018 national championship season, catching 59 passes for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. He continued to excel in 2019, catching 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns before declaring for the draft and being drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since joining the Bengals, Higgins has been a reliable No. 2 target in the offense behind Ja’Marr Chase, catching 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons. If the Bengals cannot reach a contract extension with Higgins, they may consider trading him before the draft. That could potentially reunite him with his former Clemson teammates in Jacksonville.