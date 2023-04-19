Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that they stayed together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’ve just gotten to know each other,” the Oscar winner told PEOPLE of her relationship with Gyllenhaal. “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

Jeanne Cadieu is Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend. They have been together since 2018.

During the lockdown, Gyllenhaal, like many others, had extra time on their hands and picked up baking as a hobby.

“He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” she said.

“So singing, acting, sourdough,” added Curtis. “And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.”

The hobby is still in full effect Gyllenhaal added.

“I am still eating sourdough,” he said. “Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

Curtis also revealed in her talk with the publication that the two are not only next-door neighbors but that he is her godson. Curtis became Jake’s godmother because of her close relationship with his parents — director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner. Curtis’ relationship with Jake has benefited his career as he the Everything Everywhere All at Once star has continued to offer her wisdom to him.

“I sort of looked at him and said, ‘I’ve done this for a long time. You’re just starting. There may be things your parents don’t have the experience, strength, and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to,'” she said.

Curtis recently won her first Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. As for Gyllenhaal, his military-thriller film Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is set to be released Friday (April 21).