On a night that saw Ke Huy Quan take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, many were expecting Angela Bassett to do the same for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But even with the odds on her side, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quan’s co-star in Everything Everywhere All At Once, was the one who stood tall in the Best Supporting Actress category, leaving everyone to focus on Bassett’s reaction to the victory many felt should have been hers.

Upon the announcement of Curtis winning the Oscar, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress shows everyone how shocked she is at winning the award. What’s more telling, though, is how the Black Panther actress reacted to the said announcement with Bassett’s face saying it all. And after hugging her ecstatic co-stars, Curtis goes up on stage to accept the Oscar.

Jamie Lee Curtis #Oscars acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/D5WA6lsw6l — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) March 13, 2023

With the crowd cheering her on, Curtis pleads with them to stop since she only has 45 seconds for her big win. She starts by thanking the whole cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once, including its directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Curtis then goes on to thank her team, family, and all the people who supported the movies she has made throughout the years. She then ends her speech by saying the actress’ mother and father, both of whom were nominated by the Academy in the past, and she has won one.

While Curtis’ win is a big one, especially for the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once, everyone has pegged Bassett to take home the Academy Award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This upset wasn’t just seen in her face, but in various reactions on social media, including one from her co-star, Michael B. Jordan.

“Hey, Auntie. We love you.” #Oscars Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan showed some love to Angela Bassett ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fIfYqDQboW — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) March 13, 2023

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU… NOW BE SERIOUS ACADEMY #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ma7wLf2Ui4 — 𝗮 (@selarination) March 13, 2023

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY Daisybilly Lover & Aria bday celebrator (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

THE ACADEMY AWARDS PLAYED IN HER FACE. ANGELA BASSETT DESERVED BETTER. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/McMJQQaFuL — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

It remains to be seen what the fallout will be on social media regarding Bassett’s loss to Curtis in the coming days. For sure, fans of the marvel Cinematic Universe won’t take this one sitting down.