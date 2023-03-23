Mecole Hardman didn’t need Aaron Rodgers to be sold on signing with the New York Jets. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver said Thursday there were plenty of other reasons why the Jets appealed to him.

“You know, the news with ‘A-Rod’ … still don’t know what’s going on with that, that’s something you obviously can think about but … the Jets were the right fit for me,” Hardman said.

When asked if he would’ve signed with New York even if Rodgers had not declared his intention to play for the Jets in 2023, Hardman was firm in his response.

“I probably would have definitely still signed here (because of) the coaching staff that is here,” he said. “Nobody knows what’s happening with this (Rodgers) deal here. What did it do with my decision? Nothing.”

Mecole Hardman excited to join Jets wide receivers Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson

The 25-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with New York, cited his desire to play with a group of wide receivers that includes Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson as a big reason why he chose the Jets.

Lazard signed a four-year contract with the Jets after establishing NFL career highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) this season when playing with Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers last season. Wilson set Jets rookie records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) and was named 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The Jets was a good situation (for me),” Hardman explained. “They’ve got a great foundation here. They’ve got some nice pieces. I think Allen Lazard … playing alongside him will be great, too. And they’ve got a great second-year player now in Garrett Wilson, who had an absolutely unbelievable year. Playing alongside them is attractive.”

Hardman also expressed faith that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will help expand his game. The burner, who ran a 4.33 40 in college, is known for his ability to make big plays off screens and downfield, as well as with jet sweeps. He hopes he’ll get to showcase his complete receiving abilities throughout the route tree with the Jets.

Hardman recovering from surgery, has big plans for 2023 with Jets

The two-time Super Bowl winner had core muscle surgery three weeks ago. Hardman said he expects to be able to take part in OTAs in May and hopes to be even faster following the surgery.

Hardman caught 25 passes in eight games last season after he had NFL career-high 59 receptions in 2021.

He also expressed interest in returning kicks this season, something he did early in his career with the Chiefs but not as much the past couple of seasons. Hardman made the Pro Bowl as a rookie kick returner in 2019.

“The return game is something that I love to do and probably will continue to do here if they want me to do that,” he said.

Braxton Berrios, who returned kicks and punts the past few seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2021, was released by the Jets and signed with the Miami Dolphins last week.