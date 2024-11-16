Jake Paul sees himself as the biggest star in boxing after beating Mike Tyson live on Netflix. Immediately after picking up a dominant decision win over the 58-year-old former champion, Paul was dismissive when asked for his thoughts on a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Paul indirectly called Alvarez out with a no-sell. The recently rebranded ‘El Gallo' claimed that Alvarez “needs” him to sell a big fight.

“Canelo needs me, so I'm not even gonna try and call him out,” Paul said. “He knows he wants the payday, so he knows where the money man's at.”

Paul has been calling out Alvarez, the WBC, WBA, WBO and The Ring super middleweight champion, for years. At the time of Paul's fight with Tyson, Alvarez is unanimously considered a top-five pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The 62-2-2 Mexican champion last defended his titles against Edgar Berlanga in September to extend his current win streak to five.

While Paul is nowhere near as accomplished as Alvarez, he has long believed that he is the biggest draw in boxing. Paul said in his post-fight interview that the Nov. 15 event set a new United States record for the most attended fight in boxing history, a claim that has yet to be confirmed.

The Paul vs. Tyson fight being broadcast on Netflix led to it being projected to be the most viewed combat sports event in modern history. The event was undoubtedly a success, though Netflix's server issues were a major drawback for fans viewing the fight from afar.

Jake Paul's boxing record

Following his win over Tyson, Paul improved to 11-1 as a professional boxer. The win was his fifth consecutive and third in 2024. Tyson subsequently dropped to 50-7 with two no-contests as a professional in his return to the ring.

The win gave Paul his third victory over an opponent with legitimate boxing experience with the obvious caveat being Tyson's advanced age. The other two “real” boxers Paul beat — Ryan Bourland and Andre August — are his only two fights that were not a part of a major event.

The lone loss of Paul's career came in February 2023 to Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The competitive fight resulted in a split decision win for Tommy Fury, who remains 10-0 in his professional career and has not fought since beating KSI in October 2023.