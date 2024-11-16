After a medical issue postponed the much-anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, it was a major win for many to see the 58-year-old Tyson, who had his last official bout all the way back in 2005, survive the complete eight rounds of the fight despite being on the losing end via a unanimous decision.

Following the bout, ringside reporter Ariel Helwani asked Tyson why he was chomping on his gloves for a good portion of the match. Tyson, in deadpan fashion, simply admitted that it was a mannerism of his — even calling it a “biting fixation”.

“I have a habit of biting my glove in my fights, yes. I have a biting fixation,” Tyson said, much to the laughter of the crowd at AT&T Stadium.

Tyson has always had a penchant for being unintentionally funny with the way he responds to questions in simple, yet hilarious ways. The whole world is indeed aware that Tyson has some sort of biting fixation, with the most memorable moment of his boxing career coming all the way back in 1997, when Tyson infamously bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in what ended up being a disqualification loss for Iron Mike.

There was much fuss in the booth, particularly from Roy Jones Jr., that Tyson was biting his glove to re-adjust his mouthpiece. Play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo even had to tell Jones straight up that this has long been a mannerism of Tyson's on the ring.

At the very least, Paul can breathe easily knowing that Tyson decided to chomp on his glove instead of a body part of his. It would have been difficult for Tyson to touch Paul anyway, since the 27-year-old was simply toying around with the legend of the sport in the final few rounds of a very disappointing bout.

Mike Tyson barely avoids biting the dust in the boxing ring

If Mike Tyson were to score the 51st victory of his professional boxing career, he would have had to do so in the first few rounds when his legs were still fresh. However, Jake Paul was focused on nothing but grabbing the victory. He fought smart in the first few rounds and tired out Tyson's legs, and in the end, the 58-year-old boxing legend showed his age.

Paul had plenty of opportunities towards the end to finish the bout and send Tyson down to the ground. Tyson could barely land any punches after all. But it should count as a huge win that he managed to survive the entire fight — and perhaps it's time for him to hang up those boxing gloves for good.