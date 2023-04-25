A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s on. Jake Paul has officially accepted KSI for a potential bout in August after news broke that Paul’s original opponent, Nate Diaz, might be forced to pull out of the fight due to legal issues. Diaz was slapped with an arrest warrant on Monday for choking out a man during a street fight, and it now remains to be seen if he will be able to fight in August.

For his part, KSI, who happens to be a business partner to Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, has been gunning for a fight against the younger Jake for many years now. At this point, it sounds like he’s gotten his wish.

KSI first came out with this tweet amid the Nate Diaz bombshell:

“Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May,” KSI said.

Paul then responded by accepting KSI’s challenge — with a catch:

“Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed,” Jake said in his tweet.

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding a potential bout against Jake Paul and KSI. One of the controversies stemmed from the rehydration clause, which will potentially limit how much weight either fighter can put on after the weigh-ins. Jake has been hesitant to fight KSI without this clause in place, but he now appears to have softened his stance. Nevertheless, Jake will not fight KSI at a weight class higher than 185 lbs.

Will this highly-anticipated fight finally take place? Only time will tell.