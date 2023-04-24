A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Former UFC star Nate Diaz is in a world of trouble right now. This is after the 38-year-old was involved in a disturbing street fight in New Orleans on Saturday that led to a man — who happens to be a Logan Paul impersonator — getting himself choked out unconscious by Diaz. According to reports, Diaz has now been slapped with an arrest warrant for his involvement in the shocking incident.

For starters, here’s a look at the incident in question. In it, you can see Diaz dropping the man right on the street after putting him in a choke hold:

Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night…

[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/ZmPcW3pBAu — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) April 22, 2023

In the brief clip above, you can see how the Logan Paul impersonator had his hands up and seemingly tried to speak with Diaz in a calm demeanor. Nate was having none of it, though, and he put him in a devastating choke hold that had the man out cold in seconds. According to TMZ Sports, however, Diaz’s camp believes that the former UFC champ was merely defending himself:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The 38-year-old fighter has yet to publicly comment on the situation … but sources close to the fighter tell TMZ Sports he did not believe the man he choked out was acting as a peacemaker — saying there was a larger fight happening in the area and the guy was part of that group. They’re adamant Diaz was simply defending himself,” read the report.

Whatever the case may be, Diaz is now a wanted man in Louisiana. This is after an arrest warrant was issued against him for second-degree battery.

Nate Diaz has an upcoming high-profile boxing match coming up with Logan Paul this summer. It’s expected to rake in millions of dollars in profit. It remains to be seen if this recent incident will have any impact on his upcoming bout.