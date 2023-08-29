Heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou is no longer with the UFC, and for YouTube star Jake Paul, that's a great thing. Paul has long been vocal about wanting the UFC to pay their fighters better, and his support for that cause was apparent in his latest comment about Ngannou's upcoming boxing fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“I'm just excited for Francis to be getting his opportunity and to be showing other fighters, particularly from the UFC that they can break out of there and make their own lane. He's finally getting the pay he deserves but it's definitely going to be a tough challenge,” Paul said during a recent appearance on TNT Sports (h/t Mirror).

Jake Paul also believes that Ngannou has what it takes to shock the world and score a stunning upset against Fury in October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I've fought all of these MMA fighters and none of them have been able to do anything against me,” Paul said. Tyson is going to bring the smoke but Francis has that one-punch knockout power so we'll see if he can land on Tyson. It's going to be a good fight and I'm excited for it.”

Paul was speaking from experience, having fought and won against former UFC fighters Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren before. However, none of those ex-UFC stars were near the peak of their careers when they faced off against Paul. The Fury-Ngannou fight is a much different scenario.

Ngannou, who last saw action in the UFC in January 2022, is an undeniably talented and powerful MMA fighter, as evidenced by the fact that he has a 17-3-0 MMA record with 12 knockout victories and four submission wins. However, he's never fought a boxer of Fury's level. That's not to mention that the Riyadh fight will be the first time he'll box.

Nevertheless, there is no stopping Jake Paul from drumming up the hype for the Fury-Ngannou fight and showing his all-out support to his fellow PFL fighter. It can be remembered that Paul and Ngannou inked deals with the MMA outfit in early 2023.