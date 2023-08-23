Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes people will realize very quickly how the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match will go once it starts.

Ngannou made headlines last month after it was announced that he would officially make his professional boxing debut against the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in a fight taking place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Of course, most people acknowledge Ngannou has next to chance — even with the help of Mike Tyson — but it's still a massive win for the former UFC heavyweight champion as he'll easily make the biggest payday of his career.

However, there are some who feel the French-Cameroonian's knockout power could lead to one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history.

Hearn isn't one of them. In fact, he believes the fight won't even be as close to competitive as Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was when they fought back in 2017.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you actually see the fight, you’re going to realize very quickly as we did with Floyd and Conor, they can’t win,” Hearn told The MMA Hour. “And that was a lot more competitive than this is going to be. Yes, one-punch knockout power and stuff like that, but it’s boxing vs. MMA. It’s absolutely irrelevant.”

McGregor suffered a 10th-round TKO defeat to Mayweather in a fight where he was largely carried by the latter despite having a few promising moments.

All that said, the veteran promoter believes Francis Ngannou hit the jackpot, especially given how much Hearn himself has struggled to land a fight between his star fighter Anthony Joshua and Fury over the years.

And so, he can only respect “The Predator” for getting the job done and maximizing the opportunity.

“He’s done 100 percent the right thing,” Hearn added. “He’s got the max as quickly as possible, without anybody having to see it. Because he could go in a small fight for less money and you go, ‘You actually can’t put this guy in the ring with Tyson. It’s actually a huge mismatch.’ So the mystery of ‘Is it a mismatch? Does he punch as hard as everyone says? Oh he was once a boxer!’ makes you tune in.

“So I think he’s played a blinder. Good luck to him. What a lovely guy, going to make a lot of money, good luck to him.”