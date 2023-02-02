Jake Paul joined the latest ‘Game Theory with Bomani Jones’ episode this week ahead of his boxing match against Tommy Fury, and it did not go well. When host Bomani Jones innocently asked Paul how he would react when he finally loses a fight, Paul was not happy.

“After Tommy Fury, where do you go from there?” Jones asked. “What happens if you lose one of these fights?”

“I don’t plan on losing, you know, I don’t train to lose,” Paul said. “I feel like that’s probably your mindset, a lot of people try to project their mindsets onto me.”

Jones confirmed that he wasn’t projecting a mindset, just asking a simple question: “This is work because we’re all surprised that you keep winning these fights. If somebody does beat you, how much interest stays in this when it stops being a surprise?”

“They won’t,” Paul confirmed. “They won’t. And I’m gonna be honest bro, I don’t know who the f–k you are, my PR team set up this interview.”

“All I know about you is that people don’t like you,” Jones shot back.

“I don’t know who the f–k you are” Jake Paul went off when @bomani_jones asked what happens if he loses 😳 New @GameTheoryHBO drops Friday at 11pm ET on @HBOpic.twitter.com/7mmDuaUODx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2023

Clearly, no love lost between Jake Paul and Bomani Jones.

Nearly three years into his boxing career, Paul still hasn’t lost a fight, compiling a perfect 6-0 record, including four knockouts. The 26-year-old Cleveland, OH native made his professional boxing debut at the age of 23 on Jan. 30, 2020.

He most recently defeated Anderson Silva, following back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley. He’s also defeated Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib throughout his career.

His upcoming bout with Fury is set for Feb. 26 at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.