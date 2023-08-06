Jake Paul and KSI are at it again.

Paul returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz last night in Dallas, Texas. The former Disney star hurt Diaz bad in the first round before dropping him with a left hook in the fifth en route to the victory.

The win was notable for another reason other than Paul bouncing back from his first-ever defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year — it was also the first time he had competed in a 10-round fight.

He did it in just his eighth pro boxing fight with his Most Valuable Promotions comparing that to other championship level boxers such as Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford among others.

Paul would quote the tweet by laying out his aspirations to become a world champion by the year 2026.

“Facts. All great fighters,” Paul wrote. “My path may be different but the destination is going to be the same. World champion by 2026.”

That led to his YouTube rival KSI — who notably fights Tommy Fury on Oct. 14 — clapping back and calling him foe delusional as he went on provide some facts of his own:

“You’re beyond delusional. 1. You’ve never beaten a pro boxer in your ‘boxing career'. 2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing? 3. You couldn’t even KO a 40 year old ju-jitsu black belt that was more interested in talking to the audience than fighting. 4. You’re terrified that I’m gonna destroy your legacy by beating Tommy Fury.”

It didn't take Paul long to retort back as he not only claimed KSI — an exhibition fighter — needed Logan Paul to become relevant, but that he'd beat him in a fight whether it was in boxing or MMA.

“You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events,” Paul replied. “Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. I'm helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f**k you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work.”

Although KSI is busy fighting Fury next and it looks like a rematch with Diaz — in MMA — is on the cards for Paul, the wheels are certainly in motion for a fight between the two.