After months of delays, the much-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is finally happening. The two boxers have been going at it in social media and in person, leading to a lot of hype around this fight. Fans of both fighters will definitely be tuning into the action to see who comes out on top.

Let’s take a look at the details of the fight and how fans can tune in from around the world to see this Tommy Fury-Jake Paul clash.

How to watch Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul livestream online

The bout between Fury and Paul will be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Paul-Fury is the main event of the fight, with four other matches serving as undercards to the event. The event will be a pay-per-view courtesy of ESPN+, and will only be available to ESPN+ subscribers.

In short, in order to watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury livestream in the United States, you must be a subscriber to ESPN+, AND you will have to pay $50 to access the pay-per-view. The fight will start at 11:00 AM Pacific time or 2:00 PM Eastern time on Sunday, February 26.

What you need to know about Fury vs. Paul

The Jake Paul – Tommy Fury clash is a matchup that many fight fans have been anticipating for quite some time now. In two separate occasions, Fury had to pull out of the fight due to various reasons. Their first bout was rebooked after Fury suffered an injury during training. The second fight also had to be readjusted after Fury was unable to enter the United States.

It’s clear that both Paul and Fury want nothing more than to step in the right and actually duke it out. Both fighters have been trading barbs before the fight, jawing at each other online. In fact, one of their pre-fight events almost ended in a way-too-early brawl after both Paul and Fury got way too heated during the official weigh-in.

This fight is one of the most anticipated bouts of this year. There’s a lot riding on the line here; clout, fame, and money (a whole lot of it, based on their agreement). Who will come out on top?