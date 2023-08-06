Jake Paul found the humor in Nate Diaz attempting to guillotine him during their boxing match.

Paul emerged victorious over the former UFC superstar in their 10-round cruiserweight boxing matchup last night in Dallas, Texas. The YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared to have hurt Diaz early on in the first round and poured on the pressure.

However, Diaz weathered the storm and slowly grew into the fight himself. That said, it was still all Paul for the most part who even managed to drop the Stockton native in the fifth round.

In the end, all the judges scored it unanimously to the former Disney star.

One moment in particular during the fight that became viral was towards the end when the pair clinched up only for Diaz to put him in a momentary guillotine choke and then raise his arm in victory as if to say that's how the result would go in an MMA fight.

Paul reacted to that moment post-fight and revealed he was actually being choked by Diaz.

“Yeah, he f—king choked me,” Paul told reporters afterward (via MMA Mania). “He was actually choking me. No, he was actually choking me. I was like, oh God, this is crazy. I didn't think he was gonna stop, but he had it in. Obviously, I'm not going to try to defend it, but yeah, it's just funny.

“I was like, this is crazy, but yeah, man, that's why I want to do it back in MMA. It's fun. I'm with all the s—t.”

Speaking of an MMA fight, both fighters confirmed they would be interested in having a rematch take place under those rules in a contest that would likely take place under the PFL banner where Paul is contracted to.

Paul — who revealed the offer would be worth $10 million — also outlined what he would do if he was put in a guillotine in a potential MMA fight with Diaz.

“Yeah, but like, if I'm ready for it, I would have dropped — if it was an MMA, I would have dropped to a double leg, pick him up, and dropped him on his head,” he added.

While most would assume Paul would have absolutely zero chance against Diaz in an MMA fight, it's worth noting that he has a wrestling background like his brother Logan.