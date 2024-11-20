BYU football was looking like a surefire team to claim one of the 12 coveted spots in the inaugural College Football Playoff. However, their chances took a significant hit after a shocking 17-13 loss to Kansas last weekend. Now, quarterback Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) face a must-win situation against a surprisingly strong Arizona State team (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) in Week 13.

The Cougars’ 9-0 start made them one of college football’s most surprising teams, especially after being projected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Ironically, the team originally pegged as the conference's last-place finisher, Arizona State, is now their direct competition for a Big 12 title shot and a potential playoff berth.

Both teams have plenty to prove heading into this Week 13 showdown, and it’s safe to say both are playing with a chip on their shoulder. For BYU, the stakes feel even higher. Heading into last week's game, the Cougars were sitting at No. 6 in the CFP rankings, firmly in control of their destiny. Now, they find themselves in a precarious position, their backs against the wall, needing to reclaim the momentum they’ve lost.

For the now CFP ranked No. 14 Cougars to secure a victory in this high-stakes matchup, Jake Retzlaff will need to deliver his best performance yet. Heading into their third road game in the last four weeks, BYU must rely on Retzlaff to guide them through their toughest test to date. With that in mind, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Retzlaff as he leads BYU against Arizona State in Week 13.

Jake Retzlaff throws at least one interception

Jake Retzlaff has done a solid job taking care of the football this season, throwing just eight interceptions. However, he had a costly turnover against Kansas last weekend, throwing a pick at the end of a promising eight-play, 70-yard drive just before halftime. That interception cost BYU a potential lead heading into the break. It was his first interception since October 18 against Oklahoma State, where he threw two.

Retzlaff has managed five games this season without throwing a single interception, but don’t count on that streak continuing against Arizona State football this Saturday evening. The Sun Devils’ defense has been a turnover machine, forcing 16 takeaways this year, including three against Kansas State last week. That performance featured two interceptions off quarterback Jalon Daniels. Given Arizona State’s opportunistic defense, expect Retzlaff to gift-wrap at least one pick for the Sun Devils in this crucial matchup.

Jake Retzlaff throws for one touchdown, rushes for another

When teams manage to keep it close against Arizona State, it’s often because of a dominant rushing attack. In their loss to Cincinnati, running back Cole Kiner and others help shred the Sun Devils for 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Since that game, Arizona State has surrendered 11 rushing scores.

BYU fans know that when needed, Jake Retzlaff can make plays with his legs. He’s averaging 31.2 rushing yards per game, with a season-high 81 against Oklahoma State. Retzlaff has also scored a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games, with Kansas being the lone exception. Expect him to find the end zone with his feet on Saturday.

Jake Retzlaff throws for two touchdowns, 240 yards

Only once this season has Retzlaff failed to throw a passing touchdown. That came in the Holy War game against Utah, where the Utes’ stifling defense limited him to 15 completions on 33 attempts (45.5%) for 219 yards while sacking him three times.

While the Sun Devils didn’t record a sack last week against Kansas State, they sacked UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk three times the week before. BYU’s offensive line will need to neutralize players like Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith if they want their quarterback to be productive.

What’s more concerning is that Arizona State's defense hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown in their last two games and has given up just one in their last five. However, this is where Retzlaff makes the difference, throwing for 240 yards and at least two touchdowns.

Jake Retzlaff and BYU escape with another one-score victory over Arizona State

BYU has lived on the edge all season, finally getting burned last weekend against Kansas. The matchup with the Jayhawks marked their fifth one-score game of the season, and for the first time, the Cougars found themselves on the losing end. In the previous four, they emerged unscathed.

Similarly, Arizona State has been no stranger to close contests, with six of their games being decided by one score. One of those was a 30-22 loss to Texas Tech at the end of September.

Everything is on the line this Saturday for the Cougars. This is a make-or-break game that could determine not only their postseason hopes but also the Big 12’s position in the College Football Playoff.

Once again, this matchup likely comes down to a one-score margin. Retzlaff will play well enough to keep BYU’s Big 12 title and playoff dreams alive, setting the stage for a potential showdown with Colorado in the conference championship game.