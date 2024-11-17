BYU football started out the season with a 9-0 record, but things haven't looked as good for the squad recently. The team lost to Kansas at home on Saturday, in a 17-13 game. A week before that, BYU football needed a controversial defensive holding call to squeak by Utah.

Despite the loss, BYU football remains tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference standings. The Cougars can ill afford another mistake, if they want to make the conference title game and possibly the College Football Playoff. Here are some reasons why BYU is most to blame for the loss to Kansas Saturday.

BYU was playing at home to a losing team

The Cougars were presented with a layup, when facing the Jayhawks on Saturday night. BYU was playing at home in Provo, a place where they haven't lost all season.

BYU's foe was Kansas, who entered the game with a 3-6 record. All BYU had to do was win at home against a team with a losing record, and the squad wasn't able to do that. The Jayhawks completely outplayed the Cougars, despite winning by just a 17-13 score.

Kansas entered this game with a 0-4 road record this season. This included an extremely disappointing defeat at West Virginia in September, when the squad blew an 11 point fourth quarter lead.

It was a bitter sting for BYU to lose at home to a team with a losing record, but it happened. That isn't the only reason however why the Cougars are most to blame for this loss.

BYU football lost the turnover battle and struggled in red zone

BYU made too many mistakes with the football to win the Kansas game. It starts at quarterback; BYU's play caller Jake Retzlaff threw an interception that came at a critical time in the game. BYU was driving and the pick came in the end zone, destroying what would have been a possible touchdown drive.

“We can’t score in the red zone,” BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts said, per the Associated Press. “I feel like we struggled a little bit in practice this week in the red zone, and it carries over. You got to lock in. You got to be prepared when you come out and play a good team like Kansas.”

The Cougars committed two turnovers in the game. That included the interception, but also a lost fumble that really hurt BYU. The squad also turned it over on downs. It was just a miserable night for the Cougars.

The team also couldn't put up enough points in the red zone. BYU was able to get inside the Kansas 20-yard line multiple times. This included four total opportunities, but the squad only scored twice. Neither of those scoring opportunities resulted in a touchdown.

“They had a really good game plan,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “Looking at the stats, we just didn’t make enough plays and (made) way too many mistakes to come out with the victory.”

There's one more reason why BYU is the most to blame.

BYU might have blown their chance at the College Football Playoff

The biggest reason why BYU has to point the finger at themselves right now is due to the impact of this game. With the loss, BYU is now dangerously risking missing out on the College Football Playoff. A loss to an unranked losing team, is just disastrous for their resumé.

The best thing the Cougars can do now is win out and hope for the best. BYU can still make the Big 12 championship game, by winning the final two games of the season. Those are contests with Arizona State and Houston. It won't be easy, as Arizona State is ranked and also has a shot to make the conference championship.

BYU's next clash is with the Sun Devils. The two teams play Saturday at 3:30 Eastern.