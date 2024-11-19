ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

BYU and Arizona State are in the running for the Big 12 Championship, and whoever wins this game will be in the driver's seat to get to Dallas. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a BYU-Arizona State prediction and pick.

BYU-Arizona State Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last met in 2021 when BYU beat ASU 27-17 at home. This is their first meeting since and will be their first meeting as conference foes. They both need this game to stay in the running for the Big 12 Championship.

Overall Series: Arizona State leads (20-8)

Here are the BYU-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-Arizona State Odds

BYU: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +120

Arizona State: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 48.5 (-108)

Under: 48.5 (-112)

How to Watch BYU vs. Arizona State

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU has been a great story this season, and their offense is the key. They are averaging 31.6 points per game and 397.1 total yards per game. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been great and is the difference on this offense. He has 2,283 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 58.6% completion percentage. Chase Roberts has been a standout in a balanced receiving corps. He has 659 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions. Then, in the backfield, LJ Martin has been solid but inconsistent. He has 501 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries. This offense has been inconsistent recently and needs to recover against the Sun Devils in Tempe.

BYU's defense has been great this season. They allow 19.5 points and 315.3 total yards per game. They are better against the pass than against the run. They have the second-best passing defense in the Big 12, allowing 176.1 yards per game. Then, they allow 139.2 yards on the ground. This will be a big matchup for the Arizona State offense because the BYU defense is the best unit in this game. They have the talent to stop this ASU offense, and the game will depend on how well they can play this season.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has been solid this season on offense. They are averaging 399.4 yards and 30.8 points per game. The offense is run by Sam Leavitt under center. Leavitt has 1,906 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 61.3% completion percentage. In the receiving corps, Jordyn Tyson is the best pass-catcher, and he has 833 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. The running game is all on Cam Skattebo. He has 1,074 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 198 carries. This offense goes as Skattebo goes. The Sun Devils are rolling right now, and this game against BYU will be a huge test of their offense.

The Arizona State defense has been good this season, allowing 22.8 points per game and 338.9 yards per game. They are better against the run than against the pass, allowing 216.6 yards through the air and 122.3 yards on the ground. This is a big test for the Arizona State defense because the BYU offense has a lot of balance and will be on a mission to get back on track. This defense needs to step up and be the difference in this game against the Cougars.

Final BYU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

BYU seems to be reeling, while Arizona State has all the momentum heading into this game. Arizona State controls its destiny to get to the Big 12 Championship after BYU lost last week to Kansas. However, too many people are discounting BYU after their loss. This BYU team has the best unit in the game with their defense, which is the difference in this game. ASU has all the expectations, but BYU covers this game to keep it close and wins outright in a shocking win to stay in Big 12 title contention.

Final BYU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: BYU +3.5 (-122)