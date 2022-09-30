Jalen Hurts: 3 bold predictions for Eagles QB in Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly found their quarterback of the future in Jalen Hurts

Over the first three games of the season, Hurts has shown time and time again why he is the solution at quarterback for the Eagles. Between his ability to impact the game, his playmaking, and just his overall leadership, he looks to be everything the Eagles have been looking for.

The Eagles currently sit at 3-0 and are one of just two remaining undefeated teams. In the NFL. At the moment, Hurts sits right in the middle of early season MVP conversations. He has been dominant through both the air and the ground, which has helped this offense reach new levels.

Through Week 3, Hurts has thrown for 916 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, he has rushed for 167 yards and three additional touchdowns bringing his season total to seven.

Hurts has also played a critical role in the Eagles current win streak. The offense has looked imposing with him at the helm, scoring 86 points across their three games.

Now Hurts and the Eagles will be taking on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been giving teams problems on both sides of the ball. The defense is full of young talent, and they have been disrupting quarterbacks since Week 1. But Hurts and the Eagles could still be in line for another big performance.

Here are three bold predictions for Jalen Hurts in Week 4

3. Another 300-plus yard day

In each of the Eagles last two games, Hurts has thrown for over 300 passing yards. Hurts doing it again in Week 4 would show that he has truly arrived.

Over the past two weeks, Hurts has thrown for a total of 673 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. His ability to move the ball through the is something that he has not been able to do in the past, but that isn’t the case this season.

The Jaguars defense has allowed 755 passing yards over the first three games, This is an average of 252 per game. But they are yet to take on an offense that has been as effective as the Eagles. And no quarterback they have taken on has been playing at the level that Hurts has been on.

In Week 3, the Jaguars defense looked strong against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. But that team, including Herbert, was far from fully healthy. This won’t be the case for Hurts and the Eagles. And a big day could be in line for this unit.

2. Connects with both AJ Brown and Devonta Smith early and often

Hurts and the Eagles could have two potential WR1’s in AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. And they have each had their moments to shine at times this season.

Hurts and Brown had a connection dating far before Brown was traded to the Eagles. And this has been on full display over their three games together.

The duo of Hurts and Brown have combined for 20 receptions, 309 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

On the other side, Hurts is heading into his second season playing with Smith. The young receiver has recorded 15 receptions for 249 receiving yards and one touchdown so far this season.

AJ Brown’s big game of the season came in Week 1. Hurts connected with him 10 times for 155 receiving yards.

In turn, Smith had his breakout game of the season in Week 3. Hurts connected with him eight times for 169 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Week 4 could be where both players can put on a big performance at the same time. And Hurts could orchestrate that.

If both Smith and Brown could go for over 100 receiving yards, it could put them into the conversation of the best pass-catching duo in the NFL.

1. Four total touchdowns

As noted, Hurts has been a touchdown machine this season. He already has seven on the season, scoring through both the air and the ground. If all goes to plan, he could reach new levels on Sunday.

Hurts has recorded three touchdowns twice this season. But he is yet to reach four in a game. But right now the Eagles offense is playing at the top of their game. And they have made gradual improvements each week. Hurts could benefit from that heavily against the Jaguars, and a career-best performance could be in the cards.

If Smith and Brown can both be effective in the passing game, and the Eagles can get the ball moving on the ground, Hurts could be in line to reach the endzone on several occasions.