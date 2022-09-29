Miles Sanders gets a pivotal injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 4 clash vs. Jaguars

There was somewhat of a concern regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth at the running back position on Wednesday. Now, the Eagles can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of their Week 4 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For one, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Sanders was limited during the Eagles’ scheduled practice session on Wednesday due to a hip injury. He was days removed from featuring in the Eagles’ Week 3 road win over the Washington Commanders, where he took part in 59 percent of snaps on offense and recorded 46 rushing yards.

Much attention now turns to Friday and whether Sanders will once again be a full participant in practice ahead of the Eagles’ clash with the Jaguars.

At the least, there continues to be a worry regarding Boston Scott’s status for Week 4. He has not featured in practice this week due to a rib injury. In the case that Scott ends up being ruled out against the Jaguars, Kenneth Gainwell may receive an increase in snaps played in Week 4, while head coach Nick Sirianni could then choose between Trey Sermon or Kennedy Brooks, who is on the team’s practice squad, to serve as the RB3 for the game.

The Eagles are looking to move to a 4-0 record on the season this week.