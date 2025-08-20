Years ago, former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams tried out for the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he returned to roast the Philly fans in the streets.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, Williams — the current TNA World Champion — took to the streets to roast fans. The episode was taped in Philadelphia, and Williams engaged with several Eagles fans.

At one point, he encountered a fan wearing an Eagles baseball jersey. Williams was quick to call out the fan, who he claimed had “bootleg” merchandise.

.@_trickwilliams is going OFF on the fans of Philadelphia 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/unbARuJS7P — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2025

“This is what you call off-brand Eagle gear right here,” Williams said. “This is forest green, this is not Philly green; this is forest green, man. We don't got time for the bootlegs around here.”

As he continued his walk, Williams heard two fans yell, “Go birds!” He quickly fired back at them, calling one of them a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, not an Eagles fan. “I know a Steeler when I see one,” Williams says to the fan.

He threw other insults at other fans. One fan was named AJ, and Williams was quick to tell him that he's “not phenomenal,” unlike the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles.

WWE NXT star Trick Williams' past with the Philadelphia Eagles

Before getting into the wrestling business, Williams was a standout football player. He played college football on a scholarship for the Hampton Pirates. However, after an injury, Williams walked on to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

Williams went undrafted in the NFL Draft. After spending a season as a coach, Williams tried out at the Eagles' rookie minicamp in 2018. Unfortunately, Williams did not make the team.

During this time in Philadelphia, Williams visited the Eagles' training camp on Monday, August 18. He was there with Nikki Bella, who is an Eagles fan.

Williams made the right call going into wrestling. He debuted in WWE in 2021, joining the NXT brand. Williams quickly joined forces with Carmelo Hayes.

Since making his debut, Williams has become a two-time NXT Champion. Additionally, Williams has won the NXT North American Championship. He recently beat Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground in May 2025.