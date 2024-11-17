Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated is celebrating 113 years of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. In 1911, Omega Psi Phi was the first international fraternity to be founded on a historically Black college campus in Howard University.

In honor of Founder’s Day here is a list of four notable men of Omega Psi Phi: Jalen Hurts, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Harvey and Michael Jordan.

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, known for his penchant to make plays with his legs, a terror to opposing defenses that look to stop the Eagle's proficient rushing attack. But, before Hurts became a member of the Philadelphia Eagles he was initiated into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Hurts made history as the first man of Omega Psi Phi since Alcorn State alumnus Steve McNair to start a game at quarterback when he led the Eagles to a win against the New Orleans Saints in December 2020. Hurts has since increased his stock in the league, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best NBA players of all-time and parlayed his dominance into a successful media and business career after his retirement in 2011. O'Neal was initiated into Omega Psi Phi during his time at LSU.

In a 2014 article published by the Philadelphia Tribune, O'Neal talked about his reverence for his fraternity.

“It’s a brotherhood. It’s one of the oldest African-American fraternities. It’s been around since 1911. When I was in college those guys looked out for me. I was a young buck on campus. They showed me around at the football games. They just had so much brotherly love. So, then when I learned about it. I said, ‘You know what? I think I can do this.’ Mostly all the football players were ‘Que Dogs.’ That’s what they called themselves. I wanted to be a part of the organization.”

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is a media mogul that has a stranglehold on radio, television, and book publishing. Harvey crossed the Psi Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in 1969 during his time at Kent State University.

Harvey has been hosting his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, since 2005. He has appeared in movies like Johnson Family Vacation, The Fighting Temptations, and You Got Served. In 2012, the film Think Like a Man was released, inspired by his best-selling self-help book. Additionally, he hosted the Miss Universe Pageant from 2015 to 2021 and is the long-time host of Family Feud and its spinoff, Celebrity Family Feud.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is considered one of the best player in NBA History and he is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Jordan was initiated into the fraternity via the Omicron Alpha Chapter in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Michael Jordan had a decorated basketball career, including winning six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. After his official retirement from basketball in 2003 his business empire grew as he became the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and his popular Jordan Brand sneaker and apparel company maintained its relevance in American culture.