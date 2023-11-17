In honor of Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated's 112th Founder's Day, we give a brief history & overview of the organization.

Happy Founder’s Day to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated! Celebrating 112 years of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. With the motto” friendship is essential to the soul” the men of Omega have been forming lifetime bonds since their founding in 1911. Whether you call them “Ques”, “the Bruhz”, or “Men of Omega”, let’s get into the history of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The Beginning

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was founded on November 17, 1911, inside the Science Building (later renamed Thirkield Hall) on the campus of Howard University by three undergraduates: Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman. Joined by their faculty advisor, Ernest Everett Just.

Derived from the initials of the Greek phrase meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul” the name Omega Psi Phi was chosen. That same phrase was selected as the fraternity’s motto. The Alpha chapter was formed with fourteen charter members on December 15, 1911. The fraternity was incorporated under the laws of the District of Columbia on October 23, 1914.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is the first international fraternity founded on the campus of a historically black college. Dedicated to upholding their cardinal principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift.

Internationally Mandated Programs

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is dedicated to the uplift of the people and communities they serve and do so through their many internationally mandated programs. Achievement Week for the fraternity takes place each November. This week is designed to recognize members of the organization on both the local and international levels who have contributed to community uplift. A high school essay contest is also held during Achievement Week, winners of the contest receive a scholarship.

Chapters in the fraternity focus on various health initiatives. They facilitate, participate in, and coordinate activities that promote good health practices. These programs include the Charles Drew Blood Drive and their partnership with the American Diabetes Association.

Omega Psi Phi has several mandated programs dedicated to education. Their Omega STEM initiative is designed to increase student interest in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The Charles Drew Scholarship Commission provides various scholarships to both student members and non-members. The men of Omega have also created a college endowment fund. Each year the fraternity donates at least $50,000 to an HBCU to further their commitment to give back.

Social justice is also a big initiative for the fraternity as they have three mandated programs dedicated to the cause. Omega Psi Phi has a close partnership with the NAACP. Every district and chapter are required to maintain a Life Membership at Large in the NAACP. Members are encouraged to join the NAACP. With their Social Action program, chapters participate in various activities that uplift their communities, these activities include Assault on Illiteracy; Habitat for Humanity; mentoring; and participation in fundraisers for charitable organizations. Lastly, they promote voter registration, education, and mobilization. They uplift their communities through the power of voting.

Other mandated programs include Fatherhood & Mentoring, Talent Hunt Program, Memorial Service, and Reclamation and Retention.

Strength in Numbers

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has over 250,000 members both domestically and internationally. Today, Omega Psi Phi has over 700 chapters throughout the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Hawaii, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Panama, St. Croix VI, St. Thomas VI, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. Notable members include poet Langston Hughes, Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr., Terrence J, and astronaut Ronald McNair.

In honor of Founder’s Day, we asked some members what they loved most about their fraternity here are some of the answers:

“I believe my favorite part about this friendship is the friendship and brotherhood, when you make a bond with an Omega we are tied together for life and I think it’s dope how no matter what age, background, financial circumstance, etc. we can always come together and have a good time.”

– Stephon Smith, Texas College Spring 18

“I love and appreciate all that Nu Psi did to transform my life. Nu Psi’s legacy is truly a blessing of Brotherhood and Fatherhood. There’s No Psi like Nu Psi.”

“Founders Day is once a year, but I am an Omega man every day.”

– Father and Son, Benjie & Jared Wimberly, Virginia State University Spring 85 & Spring 20

“What I love about the fraternity is the balance between having fun and business as well as the brotherhood and love you get from older bros that came before you. Knowing the principals and then joining and seeing how members are actually carrying out the principals is just beautiful to see.”

–Prince Agyeman, Virginia State University Spring 23