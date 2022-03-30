Jalen Ramsey drops shocking Ezekiel Elliott bombshell on Cowboys’ 2016 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had many quality options with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The prospects were promising and some are even Super Bowl champions. This includes Jalen Ramsey, who says that he was supposed to be a lock for the Cowboys’ first-round pick if he was still available.

JPA Football tweeted a video of Ramsey explaining the situation.

Jalen Ramsey says the #Cowboys told him they would draft him at #4 in the 2016 NFL draft if he was still there He was, but they opted to draft RB Ezekiel Elliott instead pic.twitter.com/EPnCf8Wnfv — JPA Football  (@jpafootball) March 30, 2022

According to the cornerback, the Cowboys told him they were going to draft him if he wasn’t selected within the first three picks.

“I didn’t really think I was going to fall past four after the Cowboys told me that,” Ramsey said.

Only the San Diego Chargers chose a defensive player before the Cowboys had their opportunity, selecting Joey Bosa third overall.

Ramsey admitted that he wanted to be the first defensive player off the board ahead of Bosa, Jaylen Smith, and Myles Jack. However, when that didn’t work out, he said that going to Dallas would be a “dream come true.”

Instead, the Cowboys went a completely different route and selected running back Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Ramsey fifth overall.

While Ramsey’s path to success wasn’t what he had hoped, the cornerback still made it to his destination. The 27-year-old played a huge part in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl championship this past season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys haven’t made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs since 1996.