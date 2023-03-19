The Miami Dolphins currently have the second-longest Super Bowl title drought among all teams that have won the Lombardi Trophy at least once. The Dolphins last took home the Lombardi Trophy 49 years ago when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 8.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has continued to go all out to provide his team with a fighting chance to end the franchise’s Super Bowl title drought. His latest major move shocked the NFL world, as he acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey already has a Super Bowl ring in his trophy cabinet, and he hopes to add another with the Dolphins.

“We should be, we should want to go get the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins. “We should want to go stack up the wins, get the playoff wins, and the Super Bowl. I’m embracing all of that, too. That’s how it should be. I love that.

“Honestly, I love that we have some hardcore fans that want that and want to be great. I would kind of be worried if it was the opposite way. If they didn’t really care, that would suck. I’m glad that it’s not that way at all.”

Ramsey has multiple other goals in mind for his upcoming run with the Dolphins. Among them, he wants to help elevate the play of his teammates on the defensive side of the ball.

“But as a team, I’m at a new team, so I want to bring all of that to a new team,” Ramsey said. “I want to bring it to some guys that I’m close with. Some friends. Some guys I feel like are deserving of that success — playoff wins, Super Bowl. I can bring that aspect a little bit. If I can help bring that, that will be very fulfilling.

“If I can help guys grow and go to the next level of their game individually and become Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, that’s another motivating factor for me. Help guys get paid. All of that. Those are all motivating factors for me. I’m all for my teammates and my players. I’m good with all of that.”

Ramsey featured in five seasons with the Rams, where he logged 10 interceptions and was also vital in their Super Bowl-winning run in the 2021 season.