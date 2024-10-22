The Orlando Magic have secured a long-term commitment from one of their rising stars. On Monday, the team finalized a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with guard Jalen Suggs, just before the NBA’s 6 p.m. deadline. As Suggs enters his fourth season in the league, he revealed a surprising truth: just three years ago, he almost walked away from basketball. Suggs shared this emotional revelation during Tuesday’s practice, reflecting on a difficult period early in his career when he seriously contemplated quitting the sport.

“Three years ago this time, I was in [coach Jamahl Mosley’s] office crying in tears, having a heart-to-heart conversation about if I wanted to continue playing basketball,” Suggs said. “My newfound love for the sport, my newfound love for myself, and my newfound relationship with Jesus has saved me, honestly.”

Jalen Suggs emerges as an elite two-way standout in breakout third season

Suggs had a breakout third season, emerging as one of the league’s premier defenders. His efforts helped the Magic rank third in defensive efficiency last season, and his individual performances earned him a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. This made Suggs only the third player in Magic franchise history to earn such an honor, joining Dwight Howard and Horace Grant.

Offensively, Suggs also made strides, particularly in his shooting. He shot nearly 40% from three-point range on 5.1 attempts per game, a notable improvement from his earlier seasons. Along with his defensive prowess, Suggs averaged 12.6 points and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game. His two-way play has cemented him as a key piece of Orlando’s future.

The Orlando Magic selected Suggs with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he now joins Franz Wagner as a core member of the team's young foundation. Earlier this summer, Wagner signed a five-year, $224 million extension, solidifying the Magic's commitment to building around their young talent.

Magic's lucrative contract extension brings joy and relief heading into 2024-25 season

Reflecting on his contract extension, Jalen Suggs expressed his joy and gratitude.

“I’m so happy. My heart’s happy. The majority of it comes from the journey. It’s beautiful when you catch yourself stopping in real time to appreciate moments,” Suggs said. “So many people have helped me get here, and it truly does take a village to raise a child. I’m really just giving as many thanks as possible and all the praise to God.”

The contract not only provides financial security but it marks a significant personal milestone for Suggs, who expressed relief after finalizing the deal.

“I tell you it is a physical weight lifted off my shoulder. I felt it released yesterday and it’s a great thing. I’m so happy that everyone is happy for me,” Suggs said. “You can see your work paying off and the people that you care about realizing it, which is all that matters.”

Suggs emphasizes on strong start as Magic build on last season's success

As the Magic prepare for the upcoming season, Suggs emphasized the importance of starting strong. He noted the lessons learned from last season, particularly from the team's experiences in crucial late-season games.

“We got to pick up from that experience last year,” Suggs said. “So many games as you look back and reflect have had an impact on where you are in the present moment. Getting off to the right start is something we’ve spoken about, something that we believe in, and everybody’s mind is fully focused on the game and getting this thing going.”

With Jalen Suggs locked into a long-term deal, the Magic continue to position themselves as a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference. As he enters his fourth season, Suggs appears ready to take on a larger leadership role and help the Magic build on last season's success.

The Orlando Magic will open their season on the road against the Miami Heat Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.