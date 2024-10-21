The Orlando Magic are coming off one of their most promising seasons of the 2020s era. Orlando will enter the 2024-25 season fresh off a seventh-place Eastern Conference finish from their previous campaign. One of the most important parts of the Magic's success has been rising fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs. Suggs' efforts have been rewarded with a decisive contract move from Orlando.

Jalen Suggs and the Magic have agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania. Suggs had one of his most promising years in 2023-24.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog averaged a career-high 14.7 points and 1.4 steals on a 39.7 percent three-point shooting clip. Furthermore, Suggs' defensive prowess earned him a spot in the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team. His two-way abilities give the Magic a dynamic that is hard for opposing teams to slow.

Suggs could make another leap during the 2024-25 season and has outstanding support around him. However, he is not the only Magic player destined for a breakout.

In early October, ClutchPoints' Julian Ojeda named 21-year-old guard Jett Howard as the next Orlando member poised to improve. Howard was the 11th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He appeared in just 18 regular season games with Orlando but showed glimpses of his talent during the 2024 preseason period. Perhaps the young guard can follow in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs and help the already-stout Magic become even stronger.

Suggs helps headline a Magic lineup that includes All-Star Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell Pope. Suggs and his teammates have exceptional floor-spacing abilities in addition to being able to attack the rim with authority. The growth Orlando showed in 2023-24 was impressive but 2024-25 could be unlike anything fans have ever seen.

It will be exciting to continue to watch Suggs and the Magic squad progress ahead of what should be a bright future.