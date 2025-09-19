The excitement is building in Central Florida. Now there might be better days ahead after the Orlando Magic fell to the Boston Celtics in last season's playoffs. With the 2025-26 NBA training camp starting, the anticipation of what the Magic's starting lineup will look like is growing. One Magic player has been great but is dealing with an injury that might threaten his spot.

Orlando currently has odds of +1,900 to win the NBA title this season, according to estimates from FanDuel. With the Celtics and Indiana Pacers suffering major injury losses, the opportunity to climb the standings is better than ever. The Magic have a golden chance to do some good this season.

Even with all that, the Magic are also dealing with injuries. Because of this, the 2025-26 NBA training camp is even more interesting than ever. It also puts a spotlight on one of their players and how his injury recovery should shape the Magic's starting lineup this season. This is the Magic player who is in danger of losing his starting job, and it has nothing to do with subpar play.

The current Magic starting lineup

As we head into the 2025-26 NBA training camp, there is a lot to like. The Magic traded for Desmond Bane to take part in their backcourt. Significantly, this is a big acquisition for the team. Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Jalen Suggs sustained a knee injury last season but hopes to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. However, his injury complicates things. More on him later. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner recently dominated in EuroBasket and will return to be the starting small forward. Wagner averaged 24.2 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor.

Of course, Paolo Banchero is the power forward with an excellent shot. Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Finally, Wendell Carter Jr. rounds out the rotation in the middle.

What the Magic depth chart looks like

Anthony Black is the next in line, especially after averaging 9.4 points per game and shooting 42.3 percent while also starting 10 games last season. Meanwhile, Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points per game while playing for the Phoenix Suns and is at Magic training camp. Jonathan Isaac is the small forward off the bench, while Jett Howard is the power forward.

Goga Bitadze started 42 games last season and could be a threat to take Carter's job. He averaged 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Moritz Wagner is coming back from a serious knee injury. The Magic look to have a great team this season. However, they need their injured players to recover.

With all the evidence provided, it's clear that Carter is the one most at risk of losing his starting job, isn't it? Not necessarily. The guy who is in most danger of losing his job is Suggs, and that has nothing to do with performance.

Why Suggs could lose his spot in the Magic starting lineup

Suggs is an excellent player. Overall, he has been one of the better players on the team and even carried them when Wagner and Banchero were both out with injuries. Suggs averaged 16.2 points per game while shooting 41 percent before his injury. Therefore, he has demonstrated his value to the team. But the bigger issue comes with his health. Is he ready to return?

There is also the issue of Black and Jones being part of a crowded backcourt. While Bane is assured a starting spot at shooting guard, Black and Jones begin the 2025-25 NBA training camp on the second tier of the depth chart. Suggs is coming back from a serious injury. Because of this, the Magic might want to ease him back into the lineup. That would mean him not being in the starting lineup, at least for a while.

It wouldn't be anything new. Suggs has come off the bench before. What makes him special to the Magic is his ability to do anything, and he has been a role player before. Likewise, the Magic may want to enhance the depth of their team. By starting Black or Jones, they give them valuable experience while also giving Suggs the leadership of the second unit. It allows them to be better when playing against Eastern Conference contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Suggs has never declined in overall play. Yet, his spot in the starting lineup is in jeopardy due to his health concerns. Carter may not be the best center, but the Magic have relied on him for his defensive ability and rebounding skills. With Suggs, the team may want to take the slow approach before possibly putting him back into the starting lineup.