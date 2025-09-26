As the Orlando Magic prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, guard Desmond Bane has made it clear what he values about veteran teammate Tyus Jones. The former Memphis Grizzlies teammates are reuniting in Orlando, and Bane recently described Jones as a “steady rock” both on and off the court.

Speaking on The Sixth Man Show – Orlando Magic Podcast, Bane reflected on their time together in Memphis and praised Jones’ consistency.

“Tyus is one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with. Locker room presence, great family man, and I mean on the court he’s steady. We call him ‘stones,’ like he is that, he is a rock, whether it’s making a big pass, knocking down a shot, getting the team organized, he is the centerpiece. Whether he’s coming off the bench, whether he’s starting, somebody that you can always turn to, he’ll be there, he’ll be steady.”

Bane and Jones played three seasons together with the Grizzlies from 2020-21 through 2022-23, forming part of a backcourt that emphasized efficiency and decision-making. After Bane was traded to the Magic on Father’s Day, he now rejoins Jones, who signed with Orlando this summer after spending the past two seasons with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones reunite with Magic aiming for title contention

Article Continues Below

Jones, 29, is expected to bring veteran leadership and stability to the Magic’s young core. Last season with Phoenix, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from three across 81 games. His ability to organize the offense and provide reliable minutes has been a trademark of his NBA career since being drafted in 2015.

For Bane, the reunion with Jones comes as Orlando builds momentum from consecutive postseason appearances and a 47-win campaign in 2023-24, the franchise’s best record since 2010-11. Alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic added Bane and Jones this offseason in moves designed to push the team further into contention in the Eastern Conference.

The reunion also adds intrigue ahead of Orlando’s January Europe trip, where the Magic will face Bane’s former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, in Berlin on Jan. 15 and in London on Jan. 18. The matchup marks the beginning of the NBA’s three-year Europe Games slate and provides both Bane and Jones a chance to face familiar teammates on an international stage.

With Bane’s shooting and Jones’ steady hand at point guard, the Magic aim to strengthen their backcourt depth and surround Banchero with more experience as he continues to establish himself among the league’s top young stars. Bane’s endorsement of Jones underscores the trust the Magic hope to lean on as they enter the season with elevated expectations.

Orlando will open its 2025-26 campaign at home against the Miami Heat on Oct. 22 at the KIA Center.