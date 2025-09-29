The Orlando Magic believe they have found one of the NBA’s next elite backcourts. At media day on Monday, guard Jalen Suggs explained why he thinks his pairing with new teammate Desmond Bane could become one of the most impactful duos in the league.

Suggs, who is recovering from a knee injury, said his early time with Bane has already created strong chemistry on and off the court.

“Absolutley, we’ve had a lot of great conversations to be honest. He’s especially been around this past month and in the building, which I have been as well so it’s created a lot of great space for us to be around, have conversations – both about basketball obviously because we’re in here working and out got to be enjoying workouts together and really got to feel being on the court with each other a bit,” Suggs said.

He added that his admiration goes beyond Bane’s playing style.

“But really what I’ve cherished most so far outside of seeing him play in the runs here and just being an absolute dog, talk the most smack in the building which I was talking from the sidelines, I wasn’t even playing and he was turning me up. But just our conversations about life, about where he’s come from, about the trials that he has faced, how he has gotten to this point in his career, being able to share vice versa things that I hold true to my heart and close to my heart – the things that make me who I am, the people who make me who I am and getting to share that side of everything,” Suggs said.

Jalen Suggs believes Magic backcourt with Desmond Bane can become one of NBA’s best

Article Continues Below

The 24-year-old guard said that trust is already forming between them.

“I feel like it’s how you truly create chemistry, how you truly create that connection to where on the court I could trust Des fully because I know Des, and Des can trust me 100% because he knows who Jalen Suggs is. I think when we get to mesh that as time passes, as we continue to play, as the season evolves and goes on – I think the league, everyone that follows basketball will continue to see why not only why that was one of the best acquisitions of the summer, but why me and Bane could be one of the best backcourts in the NBA because of how well versed we are. In every aspect we either are elite or we cover for each other where we are elite and so I’m very excited to get to hooping with him alongside everybody else,” Suggs said.

The excitement around the new backcourt comes as Suggs works his way back from a season-ending injury. He suffered a cartilage injury to his left knee in late January that required arthroscopic surgery. Before going down, Suggs had averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 41% from the field and 31.4% from three in 35 games.

Bane arrives in Orlando following a productive season with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 26-year-old guard averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 69 games while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39.2% from three. For his career, Bane is a 41% three-point shooter.

Suggs also provided an update on his recovery, saying he remains focused on returning by opening night. The Magic are set to begin their 2025-26 season against the Miami Heat, with hopes that their new backcourt of Suggs and Bane can set the tone for a deep playoff push.