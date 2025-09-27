As Desmond Bane prepares for his first season with the Orlando Magic, the 27-year-old guard admitted he still has a soft spot for his former team. Despite being dealt in a blockbuster trade this summer, Bane said he is “rooting” for the Memphis Grizzlies to succeed.

Speaking with SportsKeeda’s Mark Medina, Bane said he remains supportive of the teammates he left behind in Memphis.

“I’m rooting for Memphis 80 games out of the year. I hope they do well. I got a lot of guys out of there that are up for contracts and things like that. So I want it to work out for them and that they get everything that they deserve. So I’m looking forward toward seeing how they do, and hoping for the best of them. There’s no bad blood at all.”

Bane spent the first five years of his career with the Grizzlies after being drafted in 2020. He played alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., helping Memphis to four playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference semifinals in 2022. His tenure ended in last season’s first-round sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic acquired Bane in June, sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to Memphis. The deal paired him with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as Orlando continues to push deeper into Eastern Conference contention.

Desmond Bane set to face Grizzlies in Europe as he embraces new role with Magic

Orlando and Memphis will cross paths again in January during the NBA’s Europe Games. The Magic and Grizzlies are scheduled to play in Berlin on Jan. 15, 2026, and in London on Jan. 18, 2026, as part of the league’s three-year international slate. Bane has previously expressed disappointment that the matchup will not take place in Memphis, but he said he is still looking forward to the games.

“It’s going to be cool. We’re going to be out in Germany and out in London. We’re going to be locked in, for sure.”

Bane also discussed the Magic’s mini-camp in Las Vegas this summer, which brought the roster together ahead of training camp.

“We had everybody in Vegas besides the guys that were playing in EuroBasket, of course. But everybody else came down. It was super cool. We had some dinners that were fruitful. Players were able to get the chance to talk about their summers and talk about what they envision for the season and how we’re going to hold everybody accountable to our goal and what it is that we want to accomplish. It was all of those different type of things. But we were also able to mix in some fun where we’re just kicking it and doing our thing. It was a real good summer.”

Bane said his experience and shooting ability should fit seamlessly with the Magic’s young core.

“I think my skillset complements those guys very well. I bring a winning pedigree. I’ve been to places where we won some games and have done some things. Obviously, it’s not at the highest level that we want to, but I’m continuing to build on my winning habits. Meanwhile, they have laid down a great foundation with what they’ve accomplished. So it’s about mixing the two to hopefully get us to the top. For them, I will allow them to do what they do best. It will open up the floor for them to attack and do their thing. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Magic open training camp Tuesday and will begin their 2025-26 season Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat at the KIA Center.