With training camp opening Tuesday, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero expressed confidence that his team is prepared to meet heightened expectations for the 2025-26 NBA season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Banchero welcomed the external pressure placed on both himself and the organization following back-to-back playoff appearances and an offseason that reshaped the roster.

“Honestly, that’s like music to my ears,” Banchero said. “Let’s just say I’m very relieved to have some real expectations for our team and for myself. I think, just as a competitor, as a winner, as a player, you want to be expected to be great.”

The 22-year-old forward emphasized that the Magic’s recent playoff experience, including consecutive first-round exits, has prepared them for the next step.

“I think the sky is our limit,” Banchero said. “We’ve had our experiences in the playoffs, losing in the first round for two years. We brought guys in who made deep runs in the playoffs and been on some good teams. So I think we can go as far as we allow ourselves to go. The one thing you don’t want to do is beat yourself. Being a younger team, you have to be able to correct mistakes on the fly and in the moment.”

Paolo Banchero says Magic have roster built to make NBA Finals run

Article Continues Below

Banchero outlined his belief that Orlando should be positioned among the Eastern Conference’s contenders.

“I think we should be a deep playoff team. Hopefully, that means Finals. But if it’s anything shorter than that, then Eastern Conference finals. I want to play deep into the playoffs. I think that we have a deep roster. It’s easy to sit here and tell you this right now, but we’ve got to go out there and play the season and win those games when those games come. That’s what I’m excited for. But honestly speaking — seeing our team, seeing the guys so far — it’s early, but I think we have the type of team that can make a run to the Finals.”

The former No. 1 overall pick has quickly become the centerpiece of Orlando’s resurgence since entering the league in 2022. Banchero was named Rookie of the Year in 2023 and earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024, helping lead the Magic to a 47-35 record that season — the franchise’s best mark since 2010-11.

Last season, despite being limited to 46 games with a torn oblique, Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He further elevated his play in the postseason, averaging 29.4 points against the Boston Celtics in Orlando’s first-round series.

Orlando enters camp with new additions Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones joining the roster, giving head coach Jamahl Mosley more depth around Banchero and Franz Wagner. Bane, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, is expected to provide perimeter scoring and experience to a team that has already established one of the NBA’s top young cores.

The Magic will open their season at the KIA Center on Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat.