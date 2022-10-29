Jalin Hyatt and 3 other college football players with skyrocketing NFL Draft stock

The NFL Draft is about the farthest thing from an exact science in sports. Finding a consensus among draft experts is hard enough, and teams have their own rankings that may vary wildly. Every year, top picks flame out, while late-round picks come from nowhere to make a name for themselves.

There are a lot of things that can throw a wrench into draft rankings before April rolls around, and that includes college players breaking out. However, teams will appreciate having another stud available to them in a position of need.

One such breakout player is Tennessee star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt has been on an absolute tear this season, with 40 catches for 769 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He truly burst onto the scene with a historic performance against Alabama on October 15, racking up 207 yards and five scores on just six catches to help the Volunteers upset their rival.

Hyatt isn’t alone, though, as players across the country have shot up NFL draft boards this year. Let’s go over three players who may have worked their way into the first round with their performance this season.

3. Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Ricks is an interesting case on this list. He began the season as a projected first-round pick, but fell down NFL draft boards due to a lack of playing time. However, he has started to see the field more in recent weeks and his draft stock is trending upwards again.

Ricks played his best game of the season in Alabama’s most recent win over Mississippi State. After Tennessee torched the Tide through the air, they held Mississippi State’s powerful passing game in check, only allowing 231 yards on the night. Ricks played a huge part in that, locking down his side of the field for most of the game.

eli ricks played incredible last night! so glad to see him on the field. @eliasricks pic.twitter.com/7klG9rnfac — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) October 24, 2022

Despite his limited playing time, Ricks has been fantastic when on the field. On 14 targets this season, he has broken up five of those passes and only allowed two completions with a quarterback rating of 39.6.

Eli Ricks through Week 8: • 103 coverage snaps

• 14 targets

• 2 receptions allowed

• 5 pass breakups

• 39.6 passer rating allowed The Alabama CB has been SHUTDOWN when he’s on the field 🔒 pic.twitter.com/QM4cNoqk8b — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 24, 2022

This isn’t even including his great prior career at LSU, when he was a freshman All-American after a four-interception season in 2020. After a season-ending injury in 2021, he transferred to Alabama in hopes of returning stronger. It may have taken a while, but he is starting to play up to his potential again, which should delight NFL scouts.

2. Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

From one transfer cornerback to another, Gonzalez has thrived in his first season with the Ducks. The Texas native started his college career at Colorado, where he played well, but didn’t have much of a chance to shine. Now that he has moved to a bigger school, college football fans can now truly appreciate his talent.

What instantly stands out about Gonzalez is his size. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he can go up and compete for jump balls with nearly any receiver in the country. He also has great speed, so he can also keep up with the more nimble wideouts.

Gonzalez isn’t the biggest ballhawk out there, with just one interception in three collegiate seasons. However, he can still shut down one side of the field when he’s on his game. A cornerback-needy team should strongly consider taking him if he’s available available on NFL draft boards.

1. TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston had a very quiet start to the season but has been on an absolute tear recently. The TCU wideout started his hot streak on October 8 against Kansas, putting up an insane 14 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. He then followed that up with eight catches for 180 yards and a score against Oklahoma State the following week, then had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against Kansas State despite the Wildcats focusing all their attention on him.

Johnston brings a near-perfect mix of size and speed for a receiver. At 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, he can go up and make the contested catches that few receivers can. He has also shown the ability to take the top off of defenses with his speed, so he can truly do it all.

Quentin Johnston is PLEASED 🐸 pic.twitter.com/kk0RUf2kmB — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 23, 2022

With TCU being one of the last undefeated teams in the country, college football fans can finally appreciate Johnston’s talent. The longer the Horned Frogs remain in the playoff picture, the more chances Johnston will have to prove himself.

Johnston was always going to be an attractive prospect due to his intangibles. Now that he’s playing like a true star, his draft stock has taken off. A team in need of a star receiver should absolutely take Johnston in the first round of the NFL draft in April.