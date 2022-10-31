Many NFL clubs must add depth at wide receiver before the start of the following season. Is there anyone they should look at in the 2023 NFL Draft? Here are Jalin Hyatt, Marvin Harrison Jr., and the five best wide receivers in college football, ranked.

Rookies from recent selections are making an impact in the NFL early in their careers. So many young pass catchers have stepped up and dominated from the start, giving the team even more reason to pick another receiver early in 2023. The wide receiver position in the 2023 NFL Draft is not as deep as it has been in the past three rounds, but teams should still seek the top college football wideouts listed below.

7. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Marvin Harrison Jr ended his true freshman season with a three-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl last year. It was a true breakout performance that raised hopes for his second season.

So far in 2022, he has played up to those expectations. He has actually recorded two more three-touchdown games this season. Harrison also has 48 total receptions for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. The second-year receiver is a mismatch for defensive backs and is fast becoming one of college football’s finest receivers.

It’s not a stretch of the imagination to see him declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and find a suitable landing spot in the pros.

6. Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

Jalin Hyatt has been turning a lot of heads this season. As of this writing, he has caught 45 passes for 907 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has had five games where he recorded multiple touchdowns, including five TDs against Alabama a few weeks ago.

That was when Hyatt actually emerged into the limelight. In that 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, he racked up 207 yards on only six catches to help the Volunteers beat their rivals.

Hyatt hasn’t been consistently ranked high this season among college football wideouts, but if that game is any indication, he’s surely one to watch. He has big-game potential written all over him, and that would serve him well at the next level.

5. Josh Downs (UNC)

Josh Downs brings to the table what every offense wants these days — a ton of energy. Cornerbacks will have a really tough time trying to mirror him before and after the catch. That’s regardless of whom he faces.

That’s a big reason why he has caught a lion’s share of his targets this season. He has, in fact, recorded 48 receptions for 527 yards and seven touchdowns in only six games.

At just 5’10, 175-pounds, his frame will not intimidate anybody. That may even restrict his draft value. Still, he’s agile enough to compensate and compete at the professional level. Remember that he has caught multiple touchdowns in three of his six contests this season.

4. Kayshon Boutte (LSU)

Before the season began, many saw Kayshon Boutte as an early first-round pick favorite. However, the LSU standout has struggled to get going this year in college football. Nonetheless, he possesses exceptional skill and has shown that he has the potential to be a No. 1 wide receiver at the next level.

Boutte is a gutsy pass catcher who doesn’t mind going over the middle. He runs terrific routes and wins matchups at the point of attack. He has also emerged as a leader for the Tigers. Despite a drop in productivity this year, Boutte might still be picked in the first round next year. Remember that this is not the deepest WR class around, so someone like Boutte might go earlier than expected.

Despite his struggles so far, we have seen flashes of what makes him so spectacular. A couple of weeks ago against Florida, Boutte had six catches for 115 yards, including a long of 40 yards. Prior to it, he had only 17 receptions for 130 yards. In LSU’s latest game, Boutte was also solid with a 10.8 yards per catch average.

3. Quentin Johnston (TCU)

Many feel Quentin Johnston is perhaps the most talented wide receiver in next year’s draft class. He certainly has the potential to have a career in the NFL akin to a Calvin Johnson or even a Julio Jones.

While the next two guys on this list are more of “system players,” Johnston is an all-around talent. Remember that he is one of the largest wideouts in next year’s class. Johnston is also extremely productive, and he cannot be stopped once the ball is in his hands. That is unusual for a guy his stature. He would be extremely beneficial for any team that lands him in 2023.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston is a walking mismatch, especially in the slot. Then with the ball in his hands, he's such a dangerous receiver. He's the best deep threat in the 2023 draft class. pic.twitter.com/gKs04znN6Y — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) October 29, 2022

The truth is that most have never seen a wide receiver quite like Johnston at this level. When he has the football, he is like a freight train at 6’4, 215 pounds. He also has a penchant for forcing missed tackles. That makes defenders just shake in their boots when they go up against him.

So far this season, Johnston has played in eight games. He has recorded 42 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns. Take note as well that Johnston has had catches of 48+ yards in each of TCU’s last four games.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s junior season in college football has been hampered by a hamstring injury. However, he’s still the same man that had 95 receptions for 1,595 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Looking ahead to the pros, JSN should be considered a dependable slot option with YAC capabilities.

He was a standout for Ohio State last season and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 draft regardless of what his final totals are this season. He would immediately become the No. 1 wide receiver in most NFL squads that could use some more offensive weapons.

Furthermore, Smith-Njigba fits many NFL offensive systems that allow good route runners to defeat man coverage. He can also expose openings in zone defenses and help move the ball methodically down the field.

So far this season, JSN has played in just three games. He has put up five catches for 43 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.

1. Jordan Addison (USC)

Jordan Addison is the next skinny all-around, slippery wideout who should be ready to play in the NFL right away. At just 6’0, 175 pounds, he is not going to be a contested-catch kind of guy. However, considering how often he’s open, he doesn’t have to be. As of this writing, Addison has caught around 70 percent of his targets in his career. So far in the 2022 season, he also has a strong 15.0-yard average per reception.

Many feel that because of his size, Addison is comparable to the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith. That’s not a bad comparison at all since Smith has been a rock-solid WR for the undefeated Eagles.

Addison is basically a potent weapon that can line up anywhere on the field. His footwork before and after the catch will benefit him much as he develops in the NFL.