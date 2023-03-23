The New York Giants have been quite active in pulling off moves since the start of this year’s free agency period. For one, the Giants signed now-former Indianapolis Colts wideout Parris Campbell to a one-year deal that includes a reported $1.4 million base salary.

The wide receiver market was a bit slow over the opening days of this year’s free agency period. Campbell reportedly agreed to the one-year deal with the Giants last Thursday, and he did so after touching base with head coach Brian Daboll.

“Before I even agreed with them, I got a call from (Daboll), it was probably a 20-minute conversation,” Campbell said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We were just talking about my game, what the organization is like, what they’re building, and that right there it meant a lot to me, you know? How many head coaches are reaching out and calling guys and spending this time to talk about their team and talk about what they can possibly see you bringing to the team and to the offense?

“So that was a big step for me, just getting comfortable and kind of leaning towards the Giants.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Campbell has since spoken to multiple Giants players, including Daniel Jones. The versatile wide receiver noted during his introductory press conference with the team that the fourth-year quarterback reached out to him after he put pen to paper on the free agent contract with the NFC East side.

“Daniel actually texted me as well yesterday,” Campbell said last Friday. “He told me he was a big fan of my game for a long time, and that got me excited because you just don’t know who’s watching.”

Campbell joins a Giants wide receiver unit that had its fair share of highs and lows over the course of the past year. The Giants did not have a single wideout log at least 60 receptions or 800 receiving yards in the 2022 campaign. On Campbell’s part, he managed to tally career highs in both catches (63) and receiving yards (623) in what turned out to be his final year with the Colts last season.