Jamahl Mosley's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The former college hooper didn't touch an NBA floor during his playing career but has been fortunate enough to get a chance with many NBA teams during his coaching career, including now as the head coach of the Orlando Magic. Let's look at Jamahl Mosley's net worth in 2023.

What is Jamahl Mosley's net worth in 2023?: $5 million (estimate)

Mosley has had quite a journey leading up to his opportunity as head coach of the Magic. He played in many different countries after his college days in Colorado and then got his shot in the NBA as a player development coach.

He has paid his dues and now hopes it will pay off with some lucrative contracts as an NBA head coach. Jamahl Mosley's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Mosley was born on Oct. 6, 1978, in Milwaukee, Wis. He moved to San Diego when he was 13 and played high school ball at Rancho Buena Vista High School. Mosley was the California Interscholastic Federation Player of the Year in 1997.

He played college basketball with the Colorado Buffaloes and was a third-team All-Big 12 selection in 2000. He didn't play in the NBA, instead, he went to Mexico to play with Peroleros de Salamanca.

The following season, he played with the Victoria Titans of the Australian National Basketball League and was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year. He signed with Baloncesto Leon in 2003 and played there for one season. His final stop in his playing career was with the Seoul Samsung Thunders in South Korea after a stint with Korihait in Finland.

Jamahl Mosley's coaching career

The Denver Nuggets brought Mosley in as a player development coach and scout in 2005. He worked his way up to an assistant coach position in 2007.

“At that time, George Karl had taken the job with Denver, and the staff he put together for quite some time was John Welch and Tim Grgurich,” Mosley said via The HoopsHype Podcast. “I knew John from my high school days. He said, ‘Come down and help work our guys out, whether you decide to stay or go back overseas.'

“In that time, it became apparent to me working with John and Tim, seeing their energy in the gym, how they taught, and how they pushed guys and pushed me to help figure out what I wanted to do.”

Mosley's next stop on the journey was with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2010 to 2014. He joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach in 2014 and held that position until 2021. He became their defensive coach in 2018, and on April 2, 2021, served as acting head coach when Rick Carlisle suffered a positive COVID-19 test.

Jamahl Mosley becomes a head coach

OFFICIAL: Jamahl Mosley has been named the head coach of the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ddcEaq0mTr — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 24, 2023

The Orlando Magic chose Mosley to lead their next wave of young talent when they named him head coach on July 11, 2021. The team is in the middle of rebuilding and struggled to a 22-60 record in the team's first season with Mosley in charge.

They showed signs of improvement in 2022-23, improving their record to 34-48. Mosley's plan to get the Magic back on top is through the use of defensively sound basketball. He has a wealth of elite defenders in Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Mosley said, “Well, there are multiple text messages that went out through the summer to guys wanting and willing to take on that challenge. You had guys that say they want to make the all-defensive team. And obviously, if guys are good individually defensively, that will help us turn the corner for us as a team defensively, achieving some goals that you set forth in order to become a top-10 defensive team.”

Nevertheless, was Jamahl Mosley's net worth in 2023 a surprise?