Jamal Crawford wants everyone to pump the brakes.

Luka Doncic has continued to play at an MVP level so far this year for the Dallas Mavericks. Although Dallas would currently be in the Play-In game if the season ended today, Doncic has done everything he can and more to keep a flawed Mavericks roster afloat, including sautéing the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 72 points in a recent road victory.

The unbelievable career trajectory that Doncic has set himself on in his first five-plus years has garnered a plethora of comparisons to all-time greats, including a Michael Jordan comparison from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during a recent appearance on 97.1 The Freak's “The Downbeat” (per Stephen Beslic of Sports Illustrated).

Now, former NBA player Jamal Crawford is coming to MJ's defense in a recent appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA.

“I’m kind of tired of people throwing around Michael Jordan’s name. … He’s the best ever. He’s too good to be compared to,” said Crawford, per NBA on TNT on X.

Of course, Michael Jordan went a perfect six for six in his appearances in the NBA Finals, and Doncic has yet to advance past Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, although it should be noted that Jordan didn't bring home his first championship until the age of 28. Doncic doesn't turn 25 until later this month.

In any case, throwing around Michael Jordan's name is a sure way to get fans and evidently former players riled up, regardless of the context. The Mavericks will next take the floor on Thursday against the New York Knicks following Tuesday's tilt across the Brooklyn Bridge with the Nets.