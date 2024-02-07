The Mavericks are looking for some depth around the basket.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been a bit up and down as of late, as the team tries to navigate a series of injuries and stay afloat in what is a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. Doncic and his teammates most recently picked up a big road win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, although it appears that that triumph isn't stopping the Mavericks' brass from looking for options to upgrade the roster at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, which falls this Thursday afternoon.

“PJ Washington remains a possibility,” reported NBA insider Jake Fischer on Yahoo Sports. “Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is another known target for the Mavericks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Dallas was one of the teams to show interest in Orlando’s Wendell Carter as well, sources said, although the Magic aren’t looking to move him either.”

Center depth is indeed an area of concern on the Mavericks' roster as currently constructed. Although rookie Dereck Lively II has blown away expectations so far in his young career, Dallas does not have many great options to patrol the paint coming off of the bench, and that will be a huge factor in deciding just how far a team led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two decidedly negative defenders, can advance in the postseason.

PJ Washington is also an interesting name, although in his current role with the Charlotte Hornets, he projects as more of a hybrid between playing in the paint and on the perimeter, whereas Carter and Stewart fill more traditional big man roles.