Luka Doncic congratulated his former teammate Jalen Brunson.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are currently trying to stay afloat in what has been a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. While Doncic's stats have continued to mesmerize fans around the world, the Mavericks currently sit at 26-22 and would be on the road in the Play-In round if the postseason started today.

Meanwhile, former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has been lighting the league on fire in recent weeks, helping his New York Knicks become the hottest team in the NBA currently and having garnered an All-Star reserve selection in recognition of his success.

Recently, Doncic took to Instagram to comment on a post made by the NBA's account featuring Brunson being interviewed by a Knicks reporter. “Congrats my brother!!!” wrote Doncic on his Instagram story.

Jalen Brunson has indeed enjoyed quite the run of success this year with the Knicks, a team that has taken off since their recent acquisition of OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Doncic has a talented backcourt running mate of his own in Kyrie Irving, although Irving has missed considerable time this year so far with various injuries.

Doncic, Brunson, and costar Kristaps Porzingis were surprisingly unable to make it work very well together in Dallas, although the Mavericks did make a push all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 with Doncic and Brunson leading the way.

Doncic and the Mavericks will be in Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson's Knicks on Thursday, February 8, which will occur just hours after the NBA's infamous trade deadline.