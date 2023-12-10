Norfolk State Spartans star guard Jamarii Thomas reacts to being called a racial slur with an 'X' post following the win over Illinois State

Norfolk State star guard Jamarii Thomas responds to an internet troll following an altercation with Illinois State fans who called him a racial slur. Thomas quote-tweeted a troll response in the comment section of his mother's post.

“This how PWI fans really feel bout they African American players,” Thomas wrote.

This how PWI fans really feel bout they African American players 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Q1PxQ03fBn — Marii🏁💙 (@JamariiThomas) December 10, 2023

Thomas informed head coach Robert Jones that a fan was hurling racial slurs at him, according to the Virginia Pilot's Michael Sauls. Jones tried to confront the fan, but Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedone intercepted him. The argument escalated as both coaches were assessed a technical foul and the fan was ejected.

Thomas' mother Aja came to her son's defense after the game.

“My son @JamariiThomas is not a “N” word,” she wrote. “He deserves everything coming his way. He worked for it. The hate. Adversities. Being overlooked. Been there, done that. God gave us @NSU_BBALL & we are going to embrace this blessing!!”

My son @JamariiThomas is not a “N” word. He deserves everything coming his way. He worked for it. The hate. Adversities. Being overlooked. Been there, done that. God gave us @NSU_BBALL & we are going to embrace this blessing!! 👋🏽 IllinoisSt pic.twitter.com/v0fHks7Tw5 — 𝔸𝕁𝔸 𝕐. 𝕋ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸𝕊, 𝕄𝕊, 𝕃ℂ𝕄ℍℂ (@AggieBeauty) December 10, 2023

Despite the ordeal, the Norfolk State Spartans managed to come away with the win. Jones believed the altercation did not negatively affect the team as they closed out the 64-58 victory. However, he was obviously discouraged by the situation.

“We were all disappointed,” Jones told the Pilot. “This is a college basketball game, no matter how someone feels or whatever it is we shouldn’t face those racial slurs in a division one college basketball game in 2023. I mean, that’s ridiculous.”