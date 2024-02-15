James Cameron shuts down Avatar 9-hour cut rumors.

Don't expect a nine-hour cut of Avatar from James Cameron.

While the director likes his lengthy runtimes, he seemingly ruled out ever making a nine-hour-long cut of his films. During an interview on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, Cameron wanted to shut down those rumors.

“Can I just shoot something right now that's been propagated?” he asked. “There is no nine-hour rough cut. I would put a shotgun in my mouth if I ever did a nine-hour rough cut.

“What I said was it's nine hours of material, meaning Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 — that's three hours a movie,” Cameron added.

The Avatar franchise

The first two Avatar films had runtimes of 162 and 192 minutes. So don't expect those to triple judging by his recent comments.

Despite the hefty runtimes, they are two of the highest-grossing films ever. The inaugural film in the franchise made a whopping $2.7 billion worldwide on a $237 million budget. After over a decade, the Way of Water, a sequel, was released. It made over $2.3 billion worldwide and opened to nearly double that of its predecessor.

The franchise has begun taking up a large part of Cameron's career. Since Titanic, which was released in 1997, Cameron has only released two films, those being the two Avatar films. The next two installments are in production and will be released in a more timely manner.

James Cameron is known for his epic films. Titanic was 195 minutes long and has remained his longest film to date. Some of his earlier films, like The Terminator, Aliens, and Piranha II: The Spawning, had shorter runtimes of 107, 137, and 94 minutes.