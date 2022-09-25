According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner might see action against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Cardinals’ RB James Conner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, will test it pre-game but is tracking to play vs. the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Conner will put his injured ankle to the test before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, after which the Arizona Cardinals will make a final determination on his status.

He was classified as doubtful and did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Conner did return for limited work on Thursday and Friday.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of last week’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams split the responsibility in Conner’s absence for the rest of the game. Williams scored a crucial 1-yard touchdown during the Cardinals’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Take note that Conner agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract extension with the Cardinals this summer. This season, he has just 17 carries for 51 yards and a score.

Last season, Conner played in 15 games. He averaged 3.7 yards per carry on 202 attempts. He also recorded 15 rushing touchdowns, and his longest carry was for 35 yards.

If Conner does play in Week 3, it will be a big boost for the Cardinals against their NFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are heading into Week 3 coming off wins. The Cardinals had a memorable comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, while the Rams survived the Atlanta Falcons.

Conner played twice against the Rams in 2021. In those games, he had 81 rushing yards over 31 carries. He did much better in the air, netting 110 receiving yards in 11 receptions. He did have four rushing touchdowns against the Rams ground defense.

Conner has yet to have a big game this season, but if he is able to go over 50 yards and net a TD in Week 3, the Cardinals should be in excellent shape to get win No. 2.