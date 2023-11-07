This Life of Mine with James Corden will premiere on SiriusXM in 2024. The former late-night host be doing interviews on the platform.

James Corden will host This Life of Mine with James Corden on SiriusXM which will premiere in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former host of the The Late Late Show will “seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures.”

Corden left the CBS show in April to move to his home in London from Los Angeles. The network is replacing the show with a revamped version of @midnight, After Midnight, which will be hosted by comic Taylor Tomlinson.

Corden said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM.”

“Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire,” he continued.

SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein stated, “James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business. We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio,” he added.

Corden joins another former late night host, Conan O'Brien, at the broadcasting company. O'Brien sold his Team Coco podcast to the station for $150 million. He also hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend on the platform.