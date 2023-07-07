On a recent episode of the podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Harrison Ford poked fun at his friend, the comedian and host O'Brien, per People.

During the podcast, Conan O'Brien mentioned Harrison Ford was Irish German. The Indiana Jones actor corrected him, saying that his dad was “Irish Irish.” “Well if that’s the quality of your research,” Ford told O'Brien, “and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo.'”

“You can’t f***ing remember that?” Ford asked jokingly.

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien replied. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films, and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.'”

“I’m sorry,” O’Brien continued. “But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

“How come you’re not still on television?” Ford said, which got big laughs.

As for retirement, Ford isn't going anywhere. Ford told host Chris Wallace, “I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful.”

“It is the people that you get to work with,” he continued, speaking of what he loves about his jon. “The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don't feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on.”