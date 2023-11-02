After Midnight, a reboot of Comedy Central's @midnight, will premiere in early 2024. It is replacing James Corden's The Late Late Show.

CBS sees an early 2024 premiere for After Midnight to replace James Corden's Late Late Show, Collider reported.

After Midnight is the reboot of the Comedy Central series @midnight which ran from 2013 to 2017 hosted by Chris Hardwick. It was an internet-themed game show where comedians compete to “win the internet.”

Based on popular topics, including memes hashtags and everything that happened on the internet, the guests would then improv on them. The show, which aired earned Emmy nominations, aired after The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.

After Midnight's host is Taylor Tomlinson. Tomlinson is an up-and-coming comedian who has two Netflix specials, Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just announced Tomlinson's new gig.

Other names in the mix were comedian and Pete Davidson collaborator Ricky Velez, and American Auto star and comedian X Mayo.

Jack Martin, show runner of four seasons of @midnight, will also run the show with co-showrunner Eric Pearce. Pearce was the executive producer The Challenge: USA and The Wheel.

Colbert, joining Martin and Pearce, will also serve as EP with his production company, Spartina Industries, alongside his wife Evelyn McGee Colbert and long-time EP Tom Purcell. In a statement, he said, “We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die.”

“My hope is that every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home,” the statement continued.