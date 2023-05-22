James Gunn‘s last directorial effort in the MCU — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — has come out and he’s now shifting gears to DC full-time as the co-head of the DCU with Peter Safran. As he heads into production on Superman: Legacy, the director addresses the never-ending rumors surrounding his future slate.

“I’m getting barraged with bulls**t DC rumors this morning,” said Gunn in a Tweet.

He continued, “I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter [Safran]. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling s**t out (Sorry, I know it’s one of my favorite traditions). 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I’m storyboarding Superman Legacy and don’t have the time! Have a great day!”

In addition to calling out the attention seekers on Twitter, the biggest revelation from Gunn’s tweet has to be that he’s storyboarding Superman: Legacy. We knew that he was in pre-production on the film, but storyboarding means that we’re one step closer to having his vision fully realized.

Twitter user MrDarkGG (@MrDarkGG) asked, “You’re storyboarding based on the first draft?”

“It’s far from the first draft,” replied Gunn, meaning that the film’s really is in full swing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was James Gunn’s swan song to the MCU. It brought the team back together for one last ride and the gang back together. The film has grossed over $659 million during its two-and-a-half weeks in theaters so far.