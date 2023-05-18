Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a sinister turn from Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. The actor adds his name to a growing list of James Gunn’s MCU collaborators who wish to join him in the DCU, and Iwuji wants to play a certain demon.

Appearing on the Phase Zero podcast promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Iwuji was asked about going to the now Gunn-led DCU and what character he would want to portray should he be cast. “I was talking to a friend about it — I was like, ‘This character… this is Jekyll and Hyde in the DC world, so Etrigan. If you told me to name one it would be Etrigan. Like I just love the idea of having two people existing in one. That’d be my DC one,” said Iwuiji.

Etrigan is a demon-looking creature that was based in Gotham City. While the character has been portrayed in various animated films in the DC Animated Movie Universe, Etrigan is yet to be portrayed in live-action form.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Iwuji portrays the High Evolutionary — the man responsible for creating the Rocket (Bradley Cooper) that we know. Like the movie or not, it can’t be denied that Iwuji was magnetic and truly evil, unlike some MCU villains.

James Gunn bows out of the MCU with Vol. 3 and heads over to DC, but this is not the first instance of one of his Guardians of the Galaxy stars talking about jumping ship. Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt have both discussed it. The list continues to grow of those who may jump ship to join Gunn, which says tons about the director he is.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.