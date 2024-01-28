Despite all the characters appearing in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn says fans will have to wait a little longer to see Batman's DCU debut.

James Gunn won't be wasting time introducing heroes into the new cinematic DC Universe with the inclusion of characters like Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy. However, it seems one notable hero will have to wait a little longer for their debut inside the DCU according to the director and studio head.

Gunn was once again responding to fan questions on social media when he was asked about the chances of seeing Batman debut inside the DCU as part of Superman: Legacy, according to IGN. A fan simply asked why Batman couldn't appear in Superman: Legacy, and Gunn simply pointed to the script he penned for the film.

“Well he can’t appear in Superman Legacy because he’s not in the script,” Gunn wrote in response on Threads.

Batman is factored into the first slate of DCU film projects with The Brave and the Bold, which will reportedly be the third feature film released from this announced slate. Gunn described the film as a “strange father and son story” focused on the Bat-Family, will feature Damian Wayne's Robin, and explore the relationship between Batman and Robin.

Superman: Legacy is already slated to include a host of other DC characters, though, with Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Metamorpho, and Maxwell Lord among the confirmed names.

However, the biggest inclusion in terms of the DCU's future will be members of the team known as The Authority. They will make their debut in Superman: Legacy before appearing in their subsequent standalone film centered on the team that has no problem getting their hands dirty to save a world they believe is broken.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025.