If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Slap on a couple more “tries” and you have the perfect mantra for both James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. A championship has eluded the star and franchise for many years. Regardless of coach, roster or postseason path, they are always at home watching the NBA Finals. Well, it appears neither Harden nor Philly have lost their sense of adventure.

The 2018 MVP surprisingly accepted his $35.6 million player option on Thursday, with reports subsequently revealing that both parties are working towards potentially finding a suitable trade partner. The magnitude of such a move has far-reaching implications throughout the NBA but is also a clear admission that this current paring is no longer in the best interest of the Sixers or even Harden.

He led the NBA in assists in the regular season and erupted in a couple of games in the Playoffs, as illustrated by Twitter user Aidan Doc, but ultimately Philadelphia fell victim again to the Boston Celtics and failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. His combined 7-for-27 shooting performance (1-of-11 3-point) across Games 6 and 7 undeniably played a role in that. A fresh start is need for all involved.

But what is the ideal landing spot for Harden? And who is the best dance partner for the Sixers? There is no guarantee that the answers to those two questions line up together, but with the 33-year-old and franchise working in unison, a compromise may have to be reached in order to progress forward.

With the insanity well underway and front offices frantically reacting to this shocking turn of events, let's rank the 3 best trade destinations for James Harden.

3. New York Knicks

When a big name becomes available, the New York Knicks always immediately enter the mix before ultimately falling out of the race before a deal is completed. Oftentimes, though, their motivation is solely to catapult into relevance. This time, they're already there, albeit at the bottom half of that totem pole. The front office has incentive to trade for an All-Star or MVP-caliber player who will launch them up the Eastern Conference and into actual title contention.

Harden fits the mold of everything the Knicks were sorely lacking. A point guard, scorer who could take over games and added veteran presence. Notice the phrasing I used in that sentence- “were sorely lacking.” Jalen Brunson crossed off those needs when he arrived in the “Mecca” of basketball last year and instantly electrified the entire city. Taking the ball out of his hands in favor of an aging veteran seems almost criminal after the impact he has had on this team.

Furthermore, a trade package that potentially includes Sixth Man of The Year runner-up Immanuel Quickley could end up being costly in the long-run. While what is in the best interest of the Knicks is not our primary concern in this article, Harden can also find a landing spot better suited for his current abilities and career timetable.

New York cannot afford to give away the core of its roster. Doing so, even for Harden, risks making any possible trade a lateral move. The bearded one needs to come onto a team that already has a favorable path towards the NBA Finals, with him being the piece to put them over the top. This situation could be eerily similar to the one Harden is likely to leave.

This is the team most believe is the best suited to add James Harden. I am not here to be a contrarian. There is simply one franchise that ranks above the Los Angeles Clippers as being the ideal fit for the 10-time All-Star. That being said, there is still a lot for him to like about this potential union.

The Clippers gave the Phoenix Suns as tough a five-game battle in the opening round of the playoffs that you will see. Had Kawhi Leonard not gotten hurt in the beginning of the series, they had a legitimate chance to pull off the huge upset. And if Paul George plays, they might even be the favorites in that matchup and beyond. Harden gives Tyronn Lue's group another experienced scorer and playmaker who can be an excellent solution to their point guard search.

Russell Westbrook brilliantly filled the role for the last two months of the season but could be seeking one last big contract somewhere else. Harden continues to showcase his elite passing prowess and can engineer a fluid offense rife with superstardom. The problem, however, is that the Sixers could push hard for George or other young pieces like Terance Mann in return. It will be a few more years before LA is in control of its own draft picks, so a trade centering around tangible assets looks more likely.

That leaves Harden on a team with injury-ridden All-Stars, and therefore more responsibilities than he has been handling with Philadelphia. Again, it is imperative that other guys take the pressure off him. That's asking for a lot at Load Management Central.

A trade to to the Miami Heat affords James Harden the least amount of time but arguably the best opportunity to win his first championship. The culture, head coach, pedigree and veteran leadership headed by Jimmy Butler all combine to form a highly attractive destination for the former First-Team All-NBA selection (six times).

Pat Riley always has a plan, and while many would doubt the effectiveness of one that revolves around a star publicly maligned for his postseason pitfalls, South Beach could hold the perfect formula for success.

Remember this team is also trying to clear that final obstacle. Harden is an instant upgrade in the backcourt over the 37-year-old Kyle Lowry and can ensure that the Heat's 3-point shooters have plenty of high-percentage looks. He does not have to lead the team in scoring every night like he did with the Houston Rockets and can lean on Butler and Bam Adebayo.

And before you start worrying about Harden succumbing to the night life, consider how much resilience, grit and accountability dictate how this organization operates. He can be reborn in Miami. Heat fans probably do not want to give up Tyler Herro for the veteran. That's fair. But as far as Harden is concerned, this set-up enables him to be an occasional scorer and facilitator for a team defined by defense and hustle.

And that is a tantalizing blend. The future Hall of Famer's legacy takes a hit each time he is shipped out. This next stop must buck that unfortunate trend for James Harden. The Heat might be his best shot at forever removing the word “but” from his chapter in the NBA history books.